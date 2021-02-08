Caesar is a 5 year old boy who likes to draw, go to school, run. But Caesar has a rare genetic disorder, Fanconi disease, which destroys his immune system. So, the little boy gets tired quickly, can have major complications for a simple cold or a simple gastro. And his life expectancy is very limited. For a year, documentary filmmakers Stéphanie Thomas and Arnaud Xainte followed César, his parents, his caregivers. Because Caesar was lucky to have a little brother, Marceau, who gave him stem cells from his umbilical cord. Thanks to this baby of the double hope, Caesar, even if he is not cured, will be able without doubt to have a longer life.

Design without faulty genes

In France, the debate on “baby drugs” has been raging since the early 2000s. Making a baby to save your eldest is the limit of consumerism, says a member of the National Assembly. And our history, with the passage of the Second World War and the eugenics which ensued from it, left very strong traces of suspicion. Moreover, can we sort the embryos in this way? These questions are obviously legitimate. However, tell the authors of this documentary very simply, and the family of Caesar, it is not a question of cutting a baby into pieces that we would distribute to his eldest. Simply, the embryos implanted through medically assisted procreation to its mother do not carry the defective gene. And, in most countries of the world, a second diagnosis makes it possible to implant embryos compatible with the elder one.

The two authors of the film also went to meet, in England, the first family who used this technique. And whose members are all doing very well. Having a child, and particularly under these conditions, is an obstacle course which, moreover, has little chance of succeeding. But between seeing your child die or opening your heart to another, can we speak of choice, when the technique exists?