Television | Buffy, the director of the vampire killer, is accused of cruel behavior – the consequences are still going through, the actor in the series admits

Joss Whedon, who works in film today, has been in a rush before.

Several Actors Buffy, the vampire killer accuse the creator of the program of the cult series Joss Whedonia abuse of power and the creation of a toxic work atmosphere in the series and its ancillary series Angelin in the descriptions. The matter was reported, among other things BBC and Variety.

Charisma Carpenter wrote on social media on Wednesday that Whedon abused his power and created a hostile and toxic work atmosphere.

Several Actors, including teenage vampire killer Buffy Summers Sarah Michelle Gellar, have expressed their support for the actors who spoke.

Charisma Carpenter, who starred in the series Cordelia Chase, decided to bring his experience to the public when the actor, who complained about Whedon, was fired from the film.

Whedon, who has also moved from the series to the film side, has directed superhero films The Avengers and Justice League. An actor in the latter film Ray Fisher accused Whedon of inappropriate behavior in filming the film. The character portrayed by Fisher was written out of the future Flashfrom the movie.

Carpenter confirms Fisher’s experience by saying that Whedon’s cruel behavior was Buffyn descriptions of everyday life. He could constantly threaten to be kicked and, among other things, barked Carpenter obese while he was pregnant. According to Carpenter, Whedon rudely fired after he had had his children.

The actress says she continues to suffer from chronic physical symptoms related to Whedon’s workplace bullying due to numerous disturbing situations.

Soon several Buffyactors released their support for Carpenter. Amber Benson, who presented in the series Tara Maclayta tells on social media that the program was a toxic workplace, and the reason was in the lead. Benson goes on to say that Carpenter “speaks the truth and I support him 100%”.

“During that time, a lot happened that many of us still have to go through, more than 20 years later,” he writes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar published an opinion on the social network: “While I am very proud that my name attached to Buffy Summers THIRD, I do not want to be forever joined to Joss Whedon’s name.”

Gellar writes that he does not want to comment further on the subject, but is proud of the victims who have shared their experiences.

Whedon, who scripted the series and also acted as director, has not commented on the allegations.

Buffy, the vampire killer was an internationally successful youth drama that aired in the United States from 1997-2003.

Joss Whedonilla has had a reputation as a feminist factor that has elevated female heroes to major roles in action series.

In the past, the counselor has been engulfed in a public divorce crisis.

In 2017, Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole published a letter accusing Whedon of mental violence, lying, and betrayal that continued throughout his 15-year marriage.

“Now that this is finally public, I want women to know that she’s not who she pretends to be,” Cole writes.

The couple divorced in 2016.