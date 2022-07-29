Television | Beavis and Butt-Head talk obsessively about sex and even slur the word “hole” – the big 90s phenomenon is making a comeback, and now the characters’ idiocy suddenly feels refreshing

Parents will never be seen. 14-year-old boys watch MTV for hours on a dirty couch. They don’t have any other friends in the vicinity of their single-family house, but together they are able to get excited about almost everything that comes across in the raucous, unstimulating neighborhood.

Beavis in a Metallica shirt is a nervous guy who loves fire. Butt-Head in an AC/DC shirt likes to see things break because it’s fun. As are all things related to the body, sex, drugs and nachos.

“You guys are not drunk. You’re just stupid,” the policeman says to the flailing boys Beavis and Butt-Head – in the 1996 episode of the animated series.

The cartoon characters have unknowingly drunk non-alcoholic beer.

Nearly the follies created three decades ago have not changed in the new one Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in the movie. The characters are just as well drawn and the stories are just as idiotic.

The goal of the plot is to take the teenage duo into various situations where their lack of intelligence is visible.

The film begins in 1998, when a pair of sleds destroys their school’s science exhibition and they are sentenced to attend space camp. The boys end up in a rocket, get thrown through a black hole to the present day, buy nachos from a hotel room, and start a prison riot by demanding toilet paper up their butthole. The most famous catchphrase of the series, “I need TP for my bunghole”, is not spared.

It is especially underlined that no bigger message is offered.

Wise versions of Beav and Butt-Head appear to help the boys.

Of friendships insider jokes can’t really even be counted as jokes. The boys laugh among themselves at words that sound funny only with the sense of humor of children and adolescents.

Concern.

Hole.

Soak up.

The basis of the sound world is the constant hum and chatter of both. The characters do not feel shame or compassion, their goal is only to “get”, which never happens.

The film is related to a drama comedy Welcome, Mr. Chancen for a layout where by Peter Sellers presented by the simple gardener utters such self-evident banalities about the growing seasons of the lawn that the power-hungry in Washington can’t help but interpret them as metaphors for the economy and the world order.

Similarly, Beavis and Butt-Head obsessively talk about sex, but are mistaken for super-intelligent space engineers and spies.

A real fool can reveal the laziness of civilized people’s thinking.

The TV series about simple teenagers was made for 227 episodes.

Animated series began in the heyday of Music Television, when music videos were the most prominent form of youth culture. A few videos were selected for the episodes, inspired by which the story was scripted to fly in surprising directions. Two Texas schoolboys judge the ridiculousness of everything they see like degenerates Couch potatoes. They moshed to heavy metal videos.

America’s baby boomers, Generation X, rebelled against hard work and nuclear family orientation by glorifying apathy. Beavis and Butt-Head were the heroes of these slackers — and mockers at the same time. For them, almost everything “sucks”, i.e. it’s grim. They find the hippie teacher’s idealistic sing-alongs especially ridiculous.

The incorrect animated series became a major cultural phenomenon in its first year in 1993. Books, cartoons, clothes, a compilation album and, in 1996, a full-length animated film were born. Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Plasterer Snoop Dogg and talk show host David Letterman hung out with the characters. Many surprising cultural influencers, such as the author, signed up as fans Stephen King and director Bernardo Bertolucci. There were even plans for a feature film, in which Beavis was considered for the role Johnny Depp.

The TV series expanded into the road movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996. The main characters are laughed at by the slang word for erection, wood, in Finnish puu.

Series created by Mike Judge keep Beavis and Butt-Head his most important output, which is saying a lot, because he has also created other notable TV phenomena, such as King of the hill and Silicon Valley.

Appears in several of Judge’s later productions Beavis and Butt-Head main feature: Irresponsible behavior fueled by stupidity. Judge has dealt with, for example, the rioting of office workers In office rats and the dumbing down of society sci-fi comedy In idiolution.

However, the idiocy has reached its purest in Judge’s debut series, where he himself gave the voices to the main characters.

In the comeback movie Butt-Head tries to figure out how long he can kick Beavis in the testicles. Later, Beavis gets stuck in a dirty shack.

Almost similar adventures are also seen in another film reheated from the MTV series, released in the winter In Jackass Forever.

Started in 2002 Jackass can be considered as a live version From Beavis and Butt-Head. In the series, young people with a background in skateboarding did, to put it nicely, painful tricks and laughed at their suffering.

Critics have reacted to the new Jackass movie surprisingly sympathetically, even though in its climaxes, balls are mostly bowled to the groin. The movie emphasizes the old age and patheticness of the main characters. The attack is aimed at oneself: various animals bite and sting middle agedwhich is fun in a different way than pushing your twenty-something stamina.

Beavis and Butt-Head used to be known for its social satire — depicting a culture that idealizes idleness — but now idiocy seems to be largely an escape from cultural discussions. The main characters’ rude language about women and their passion for torturing animals have been toned down.

Beavis still transforms into the Great Cornoholio looking for toilet paper on his caffeine and drug addiction, but messing around in a public place isn’t as impressive as it was the first time. More extraordinary than the chaos are Beavis’s emotional moments when he confesses his love to the mobile phone’s Siri artificial intelligence.

The film shows the meeting of Beavis and Butt-Heads from different parallel realities.

Idiocy feel fresh again.

The series ended at the height of its popularity in 1997. MTV tried to renew for an eighth season in 2011, but the joke had already worn out, and the channel canceled the show mid-season.

Since then, other channels have wanted to re-warm the rabble-rousers, but the continuation has been delayed due to contractual entanglements.

The new film released by the Paramount+ service has not raised the same storm of enthusiasm and disapproval as it did three decades ago, but the return has received a sympathetic reception from critics. It has been praised”from roughness” and “of nostalgia that has not been overthought“.

Now Paramount+ has also remastered over two hundred old episodes. The new season is coming in August.

Its in the trailer the main characters walk to a peaceful organic market, where the hippie teacher’s honey would be on offer. Butt-Head is not interested. They only showed up to break things.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, Paramount+