Television | Award-winning British actress Noel Clarke accused of sexually harassing dozens of women, Clarke-starred series canceled in Finland

Clarke had received a high-ranking Bafta award in April, which was withdrawn after the allegations became public.

British actor Noel Clarkea accused of sexual harassment and bullying of dozens of women, the British newspaper says The Guardian.

In a revelation published by the magazine before May Day, 20 women working in the field report being subjected to sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and commenting, sharing and harassing sexually tinted images by Clarke. The situations have taken place in 2004–2019.

Clarke has denied the allegations.

Britain’s major TV companies ITV, Sky and the BBC have said they have stopped working with Clarke.

He is also known as a producer, screenwriter and director. Clarke has scripted, produced and acted, among other things Bulletproofseries, which is one of the largest series on Sky. For ITV, he has acted as a mentor who has supported young and promising screenwriters.

Clarke had received the British Film Prize in early April as a tribute to Bafta for his work in the film industry (Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award). The award is one of the most prestigious Bafta awards.

The award-winning British Academy of Film and Television Awards announced it would withdraw the award from Clarke after the allegations became public. However, Bafta also came into a bad light, as the Guardian said the organization had received reports of harassment from women before the award was presented.

Clarke also lost his membership in Bafta’s influential film committee.

On Friday Guardian issued further charges against Clarke. The women interviewed by the magazine said Clarke had harassed and touched them inappropriately with the BBC’s well-known Doctor Who behind the scenes of the series.

Clarke starred in the series Technician Mickey Smith from 2005 to 2010 and rose to publicity during that time.

Effects also extend to Finnish television, as Viewpoint – Supervising eyes The crime series is still not performed at Yle. Clarke presents the main part of the series.

The series was to arrive at the streaming service Arena on Saturday 8 May and the series was to be shown on TV1 on Sundays from 9 May.

However, after the Guardian story was released, ITV decided not to present the final episode of the series in the UK. In addition Yle Yle says that the seller of the series has decided to suspend the international distribution of the series for the time being, which is why Yle will not present the series.

Instead of Viewpoint, Yle presents Subcutaneous tension drama.