Television | Athlete and social media influencer Pernilla Böckerman emerged as the winner of Dancing with the stars

MTV’s An athlete and a social media influencer won the competition program “Dancing with the stars”. Pernilla Böckerman as a teacher Anssi Heikkilä. The winner was chosen by public vote.

Acting as judges Jukka Haapalainen, Helena Ahti-Hallberg mixed Jorma Uotinenbut their scores did not affect the winner of the final.

It was the 16th season of the favorite show. In addition to Böckerman and Heikkilä, the program featured a Paralympic winner in the final Matti Suur-Hamari in pairs Katri Riihilahti and musician and DJ Yes in pairs Valtteri Palin.

Matti Suur-Hamari and Katri Riihilahti dance a dance of their choice together with wheelchair dancers Viivi Aalto (left) and Helmi Saxberg. The pair finished second.