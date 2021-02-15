It is an important subject, but little known to the general public. In France, asbestos killed 35,000 people, mainly shipyard workers, industry workers, etc. “People we don’t consider. “ The journalist Aude Rouaux, already author of documentaries on pesticides or intensive agriculture, is interested in these “deaths without culprit”, which could intensify in the years to come: 50,000 to 100,000 would still be expected according to counts.

https://dai.ly/x7z8clf

A product transformed by industry

Inhaling asbestos fibers, although naturally occurring (it is a mineral with a fibrous texture), can cause cancer of the pleura, lungs, esophagus, etc. The risk is high because it is a product processed by industry, which is still found everywhere. Proclaimed “miracle material” at the beginning of the XX e century, it was used for insulation, brake linings, cement …

The analogy with the tobacco industry is apt: they knew it was harmful but advocated its use. Aude Rouaux, director

Promoted by the State despite proven harmfulness

Its promotion, including when the first studies on its harmfulness were drawn up, has always been ensured by industry and by the State, in particular via the Asbestos Standing Committee, which brought together the two parties. “Asbestos widows often compare the situation with that of pesticides, the lack of state reaction, the lobby of large groups… The analogy with the tobacco industry is relevant: they knew it was harmful but advocated its use “, recently told us the director. For her, “We could have, as in Germany, banned it years earlier and avoided thousands of deaths”.

“We could have, as in Germany, banned it years earlier and avoided thousands of deaths. Aude Rouaux, director

It is because this product is still present everywhere. According to a 2016 survey by the National Observatory for Educational Safety, 40% of establishments built before 1997 contain it. And it is not these Marseille professors that the director follows who will say the opposite. The ace ! Faced with this reality, politicians, including government representatives, “Don’t laugh ”. “They have other emergencies”, said Aude Rouaux. Moreover, the executive removed the observatory in 2019 …