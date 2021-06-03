Television | As a child, Steve McQueen went to low-talent school because of racism – Now an Oscar-winning film director made a recent series on British black history, a landmark work

Master Director Steve McQueen’s Small Ax series is a handsome drama where attention stays in human stories and well-conceived characters.

High quality the focus of TV series seems to have shifted across the Atlantic from Britain to the United States, where streaming services have invested ambitiously in their production.

Small Ax (2020) show that the BBC game has not been played as a producer of significant dramas. It is also a great treasure of Yle’s Black Summer theme. Such landmark works were not recently premiered during the summer seasons.