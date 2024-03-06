Television | Arto Nyberg's program has been running for 20 years, and now he tells the secret of success

Arto Nyberg's factual and simple talk show still gathers hundreds of thousands of viewers. He compares his program to a train that speeds steadily forward and does not go back to the past.

“The most important thing is what comes out of the mouth.”

This is what the reporter says Arto Nybergand it is possible that he knows about it.

Nyberg has been making his own TV show for 20 years. Next Sunday, Yle will present the holiday broadcast, which is serial number 567.