Thursday, March 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television | Arto Nyberg's program has been running for 20 years, and now he tells the secret of success

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Television | Arto Nyberg's program has been running for 20 years, and now he tells the secret of success

Arto Nyberg's factual and simple talk show still gathers hundreds of thousands of viewers. He compares his program to a train that speeds steadily forward and does not go back to the past.

“The most important thing is what comes out of the mouth.”

This is what the reporter says Arto Nybergand it is possible that he knows about it.

Nyberg has been making his own TV show for 20 years. Next Sunday, Yle will present the holiday broadcast, which is serial number 567.

#Television #Arto #Nyberg39s #program #running #years #tells #secret #success

See also  How loneliness makes you sick – especially at Christmas
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The significant loss of Chivas to face América in the first leg of the Concachampions round of 16

The significant loss of Chivas to face América in the first leg of the Concachampions round of 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result