Television | Are reality TV contestants being monitored on purpose? Finnish participants tell how to sleep in productions

Do they use reality TV shows take advantage of the fatigue of their participants to get reactions from them suitable for TV entertainment? Is sleep deprivation the “hidden reality” of reality TV built into the programs?

There was news recentlythat Netflix series for The Squid Game challenge the participating contestants have applied for compensation for injuries they say they received during the filming of the reality TV series at the beginning of the year. In addition, they have complained about difficult sleeping conditions.

Netflix Love is Blind appeared in the program Jeremy Hartwell has sued the producers for inhumane conditions. He has claimed that he was deprived of food and given alcohol. Hartwell also says that he only got two to three hours of sleep a night, because he was kept up late and was still expected to be awake after seven in the morning.

A participant in the same program also suffered from fatigue Nick Thompson. He believes that the production staff manipulated him by asking the same questions over and over again when he was tired, for example.

Hartwell believes that production companies deliberately make it difficult for competitors to sleep in order to make better television entertainment. “I started crying for no reason. All of these reality shows find some way to induce sleep deprivation. Why does that happen?”

Jasmiina Yildiz won the Big Brother reality TV competition in autumn 2021.

Is it Is the reality of Finnish reality TV programs the same? Do the productions intentionally tire the participants in order to elicit entertaining emotional reactions from them?

The experiences of the participants in the programs interviewed by HS are not as harsh.

The year 2021 Big Brother -winner Jasmine Yildiz recognize the phenomenon of fatigue and emotional storms. He says that he was tired and emotional almost the entire time he spent in the BB house, i.e. just under three months.

“ “The winner has rarely been the one who went to bed first.”

Life in the BB house was scheduled. Bedtimes and wake-ups were announced. However, there was no need to go to sleep when bedtime started. Naps were forbidden.

“I was quite often tired in the evenings, and I sometimes had to wait for permission to sleep. In the mornings, we woke up quite early, because the program is watched around the clock, so there must be something to watch,” says Yildiz.

Yildiz describes that she cried “half the time” in the house. He believes that fatigue was possibly one of the reasons for the feeling.

“I have a rather temperamental nature, and in reality TV environments, emotions are on the surface anyway because of the pressure. There was supervision, night duties and sometimes alcohol on top of that. But I don't feel that I have been exploited for the sake of production.”

There was an average of seven to nine hours between permission to sleep and waking up, Yildiz recalls. Sometimes we celebrated until four in the morning and the wake-up call was at nine.

“Sure, I could have gone to bed more often as soon as I got the permission, but you have to remember that we made a TV show and competed for a cash prize. The winner has rarely been the one who went to bed first.”

About half a year after the BB win, Yildiz participated Survivors Finland – program in Malaysia in the spring of 2022. He had to leave the competition after two weeks due to illness.

Survivors was a completely different experience From Big Brotheralso regarding the sleep rhythm.

“The nights were really challenging. Every night it rained so much that we just tried to stay warm. Sleeping happened during the day between the games. There was a lot of free time, and in practice you could use it to sleep.”

Last Sunday the latest Survivors– the winning singer of the season Teemu Roivainen says that he slept “very well” during the 37 days.

“Yes, of course it took some getting used to. The first few nights were also quite cramped, when there were nine of us under the same tarp,” says Roivainen.

“Many actually slept from the time the sun went out until the time it came up, i.e. the whole time it was dark. I myself was awake quite a lot at night, but I was surprisingly able to fall asleep.”

According to him, the competitors were not “steered in any direction” from the production side.

“Survivors is basically such a format that you sleep there in special conditions and don't get much nutrition. The purpose is to cope with the physical load, so the posture and the starting point are already different.”

Roivainen's physical condition was more complicated by hunger than the tiredness associated with sleeping, because the amount of food was really small.

“That's why I'm very happy that everyone managed to hang out socially despite being tired and hungry. It was incredibly great to watch from the side as well.”

Tommi Manninen and Jasmiina Yildiz participated in Survivors Finland, seen on television in the fall of 2022.

Director-writer Santtu Palm has worked, among other things The Amazing Race-, Farm– and Big Brother in the Finnish productions of the programs.

“Of the productions in which I myself have been involved, I can say with certainty that no one has been intentionally supervised. I don't think that would make sense. It's good that the people appearing on television are as sharp as possible.”

According to Palmi, the well-being of the participants is taken care of, and that naturally also includes sleep. For example The Amazing Race in such programs there is not necessarily regular night sleep due to traveling, but there is sufficient rest time in quantity.

Filming reality TV can still be a rough experience, even if there is time to sleep.

“We try to make it as clear as possible to everyone, but it can still come as a surprise to some and cause bad feelings. We also take that seriously and try to change things as much as possible,” says Palm.

“ Today, production works within the framework of collective agreements.

Several scripted reality TV shows Jenni Samio he also feels that participants and competitors in Finnish productions are allowed to sleep properly. Today, productions work within the framework of collective agreements, and there is a rest period of at least nine hours between shoots.

“Of course, it depends on the person whether he can sleep, for example if he shares a room with several others. Even in such a situation, you can talk to the production about a different sleeping arrangement, if it is feasible in terms of format or facilities.”

Samio does not see the sleep deprivation of the performers as useful in terms of dramaturgy.

“If people are tired, it produces tired and bad content, or in the worst case, no content at all. Reality should be energetic and dynamic.”

Some programs have evening-focused filming. For example, in southern countries it gets dark after seven in the evening, and filming usually starts right then.

“Sometimes, for production reasons, filming is still done at ten or eleven in the evening, but that is quite rare. We don't shoot at night unless we absolutely have to, and that happens very rarely.”

Fashion designers Kaisa Turtiainen and Jarkko Karppinen were competing To the top of fashion program in 2022.

Both felt that they were well taken care of in the production.

“In the creative field and as an entrepreneur, you are used to working long days and skipping meals and sleep. It even felt funny when we were forced to eat and sleep,” says Turtiainen.

Kaisa Turtiainen

In Turtiainen's opinion, task sections were sometimes described in such a way that the situations conveyed a feeling of great urgency. In reality, at least she had enough time to make clothes.

“Already in the casting, the production gave a professional impression and that we, the competitors, were wanted to be taken into account,” Karppinen praises.

Karppinen experienced pressure during the filming and sometimes he lost his temper, but he says it's only due to his own insecurities. In difficult moments, you could talk to a representative of the production.

“I believe that productions have only become safer in recent years. Yes, the going has been a bit questionable when you have watched reality TV shows yourself.”

“ At Tempation Island, I got up to ten hours of sleep.

Artist Jonahey (real name Joni Heinonen) has been involved Temptation Island– and Singletownin programs.

Jonihey or Joni Heinonen

According to him, sufficient rest time was given during the filming of both and the participants were otherwise well taken care of. At Tempation Island got up to ten hours of sleep if I went to bed early.

“They were not forced to supervise there. I understand that some may have interpreted it that way, but that is not the truth,” says Heinonen.

“Basically, we go there of our own free will. You can also leave if you want.”

Last year Only life participated in the program Mikko Alatalo says that it is also somewhat up to you how tired you are on the set.

“If you want to dance and supervise, you can be very exhausted. I know there were a few colleagues who were very tired. I myself was old and wise enough that I always went to bed at some point in the night,” says Alatalo.

In 2022, Yona (left), Meiju Suvas, Tommi Läntinen, Mikko Alatalo, Erika Vikman, Pete Parkkonen and Jyrki 69 took part in the Only Life program.

According to Alatalo, filming was done with care and they didn't end until around midnight, after which few people want to go to sleep right away.

“Yes, some were in night saunas there for a long time. As an old show horse, I knew how to save myself a little. I went to bed at one o'clock, but some stayed longer.”

Even so, Alatalo's night sleep was 6–7 hours long.

“Yes, it's a long day when there are no rest breaks. In the morning, we start work already at eight to nine. The entire time is filmed from breakfast.”

“If you don't rest properly, you'll have a hard time after a week.”

