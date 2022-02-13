Television | Anna Sorokin pretended to be a millionaire, cheated large sums of money and went to jail – Now her life has been turned into a Netflix series, and it harasses a former friend

Netflix’s new hit series is becoming a true-to-life fiction about a self-proclaimed scammer.

“Who damn it is Anna Delvey? ”

This question is posed in the first episode of Netflix’s new TV series. The name of the series is Inventing Annaand if the old predictions hold true, the next big hit of the service is predictable.

Inventing Anna delves into an issue that is clearly currently favored by television makers and viewers: criminals who have drawn large sums of money. Netflix’s most watched movie right now in many countries is In the footsteps of a Tinder cheaterwhich tells women about an Israeli who has been cheating on money for years Shimon Hayut .

Inventing Anna immediately after its release, Netflix became Netflix ‘s most watched series in many countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. In Finland, it became the second most watched Brooklyn Nine-Ninen after.

Inventing Anna at the center of the series is Anna Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin.

Sorok also made headlines in 2018 when New York Magazine published the storywhich told Sorokin’s incredible story.

For years, Sorok had also performed under a pseudonym in the United States, claiming to be a German heiress with a $ 60 million fund. In reality, she was the daughter of a penniless truck driver born in Russia who managed to cheat hundreds of thousands of dollars by taking out loans.

Sorokin also wore the most expensive designer clothes, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, and lived in stylish boutique hotels. He shared a hundred-dollar tip and pampered his friends on trips to expensive restaurants or private planes. On the other hand, he also lived on luxury trips at the expense of his friends, scammed them for money and said the reason was that his “credit card was having problems”.

Sorok was also able to continue his luxury life based on a complete lie for a confusingly long time. When he was finally caught, his lawyer Todd Spodek said Sorokin believed that one day he would be able to repay everyone the money he borrowed and spilled.

In 2019, Sorok was also found guilty of aggravated theft in court and was sentenced to four years in prison. In 2021, he was released on parole, but only a little later Sorok was re-arrested for violating a visa.

The character of Vivian Kent, played by Anna Chlumsky, is based on real-life journalist Jessica Pressler.

Now these the events have been processed into Netflix fiction. Its relationship to real life is best illustrated by the text seen at the beginning of each episode.

“This story is completely true. Except for those items that are completely invented. ”

The series is thus based on true events, but the authors have taken creative liberties in the development of personal characters, among other things. Behind the series is Shonda Rhimesknown, among other things Grey’s anatomy as creator and Bridgertonin as a producer.

Sorokinia is presented in the series, among other things Ozarkknown for the hit series Julia Garner. Another protagonist, a journalist named Vivian Kent, who is interested in Sorokin’s story, begins to figure it out and writes a story about it in a magazine called Manhattan. Vivania presents Anna Chlumsky.

Vivian Kent’s character is loosely based on a real-life journalist To Jessica Presslerwho wrote the story that revealed the story of Sorokin to New York Magazine in 2008. The Netflix series is largely built around that story and how it is done.

There are plenty of other real-life characters in the series. For example, a close friend of Sorokin, who himself was the victim of a scam Rachel Williams is with Katie Lowesin presented by. Williams has written a book about Sorokin My Friend Anna and commented on Netflix ‘s new series The Guardian thing.

The two of you based on the first episode, the series also attracts a viewer for whom Anna Delvey’s story is already unknown. In particular, the chemistry of the namesake Garner and the journalist Chlumsky work very well together, and it’s interesting to watch Vivian Kent begin to persuade Sorokin to tell her story for a press story at Rikers Island Prison.

Fiction based on true stories is also a very entertaining way to present events here, for example instead of a documentary.

Looking at it, one still wonders if there is an unnecessarily long nine-hour episode in the story of an individual cheater. Could the essentials have been told on a shorter scale?

The series on Sorokin has also been the subject of criticism. Pictured is Julia Garner.

Same has been discussed in The Guardian, for example, which also raises another necessary point of view: What should you think about getting your own Netflix series by committing crimes and cheating people?

Especially when according to press reports Sorokin, who was in prison, was paid $ 320,000 (€ 280,000) for the rights to make the series. According to media reports, Sorok has also used at least most of the money to pay its creditors.

In The Guardian, Sorokin’s former friend Rachel Williams says she’s worried about Inventing Annan like a program to glorify a scammer and whether it makes the whole activity just look like a good idea.

“I’m not so much worried about the situation between me and Anna right now, but the bigger picture of this type of entertainment,” says Williams, who previously worked as a photo editor for Vanity Fair magazine.

Sorok himself has already had time to comment on the series, although he has not watched it. American Insider magazine published a text written last week by Sorokin under arrest entitled “Erasing Anna”.

In a long article, Sorokin shares his own views on his current situation and treatment in prison. Inventing Anna He is not very sympathetic to the series – despite the fact that he has received a large sum of money as a result.

In the letter, Sorok states, among other things, that he hoped that Inventing Annan at the time of the release, he would have made progress in his life. Now he is calling for him to have a chance at a fresh start after reconciling his actions.

“Am I forever stuck in a past that is not entirely my own creation without the opportunity to move forward?” Sorok also reflects on the writing.

Inventing Enter on Netflix.