Television | An investigation into sexual harassment in connection with the Swedish Paradise Hotel series has been closed

The filming of the reality TV series was interrupted a year ago when two women who participated in the program accused the men who participated in the program of sexual harassment.

To the Swede Paradise hotelseries of investigations into suspected sexual exploitation have been closed, says the Swedish broadcaster SVT. The prosecutor’s office has said it will close the investigation because the crime cannot be proven.

The descriptions of the reality TV series remained a year ago in the spring pending when two women in the program accused a man in the program of sexual harassment. The cases were reported as criminal and suspected of rape and sexual harassment.

“All interrogations with the parties have now taken place and my assessment is that I am unable to testify about the crime. The evidence is not strong enough, so the pre-trial investigation has been terminated, the director of the pre-trial investigation, the prosecutor Charlotte Frisack Brodin says in a press release quoted by SVT.

Lawyer representing women Elisabeth Massi Fritz SVT tells SVT that it is disappointed with the decision and does not understand the decision, as he believes the events can be proven.

“The whole course of events is documented on film, from which one can clearly see what the suspect is doing. There is no other explanation for the suspect’s actions against the plaintiffs than that the act constituted sexual harassment, ”says Frisack Brodin.