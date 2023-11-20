Television | Aku Hirviniemi resigns from the board of his production company

Hirviniemi remains a partner in the production company.

Actor Aku Hirviniemi resigns from the board of his production company, on the company’s website let’s tell.

Production company Hihhihhii Oy, among other things, produces TV programs, films and events and runs the Pieni Lelukauppa chain.

The company has been producing, among other things Hay hat and Felt slipper -children’s movies and Lehtikäsiari Urpo from Lahti and tourism emperor Kalevi from Keihäse narrative television series. The old one is coming out next year Dad can handle it – a film based on the television series.

“Aku Hirviniemi has announced that he is resigning from Tuotantoyhtiö Hihhihhi’s board in order to guarantee the company peace of mind. Hirviniemi is not involved in the company’s operational activities. Hirviniemi is still a shareholder of the company”, the press release says.

In October Stop reports that Hirviniemi has sent inappropriate messages to several women. Also Evening News published an article on the subject last Saturday.

“For the sake of clarity, it should be stated that harassment or other improper treatment is not accepted at Tuotantoyhtiö Hihhihhiii”, the production company’s press release reads at the end.

To the press release is signed by the company’s CEO Katri Varjos. HS could not reach Hirviniemi or Varjo to comment on Hirviniemi’s departure in more detail.

Hihhihhii Oy also has Hirviniemi’s friend and colleague, a comedian Janne Kataja.

The two who started from Riihimäki initially founded Hihhihihi as a joint venture, the limited company was founded in 2002. The company’s turnover last year was around five million euros. The company had 39 employees.

The company’s board also includes the fathers of Kataja and Hirviniemi and other relatives.

Venla-awarded Hirviniemi is known, among other things, for his roles in TV series Waterfall and Rob and in movies Stock (2011) and Classmeeting (2015).