Television | Afrofuturism combines African traditions and sci-fi imagery, and entertainment giants are now investing big sums in it

Movie Black Panther premiered in February 2018. The film, about a black superhero and the mythical African kingdom of Wakanda, garnered praise and awards — and grossed more than $1.3 million worldwide, the second-highest of the year. It made it clear even to the white Western audience that a sci-fi film played by almost entirely black actors could very well be the most interesting and talked about of the year.

Sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in November 2022, and on Disney is currently in progress also a TV series set in Wakanda.

The Black Panther films represent so-called Afrofuturism, where traditions and myths connected to Africa are combined with imaginative future technology. It’s about a style used in popular culture and the artswhich puts people of African descent at the center of the action and examines, for example, the traces left by slavery.

Chadwick Boseman, who played Wakanda’s king T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, in the first Black Panther movie, died of cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43. The creators of the film have said that they dealt with their grief in the film Wakanda Forever, the script of which was completely rewritten after Chadwick’s death.

Black panther imussa will be followed by the one released on the Disney+ service in July Kizazi Moto: Generation Firean anthology of ten short animations in which young African heroes have adventures in increasingly imaginative environments.

The name of the animation series comes from the Swahili language expression “kizazi Cha moto”, which translates into generation of fire.

The corresponding producer of the animation package is an American, Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey, but the filmmakers are African. The production company Triggerfish is South African, and the directors and writers come from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt.

A young social media influencer wants great videos from an alternative universe in the Mukudzei short directed by Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove.

Kizazi Moto we are talking about of Africanfuturismon “African Futurism” (editor’s translation), in contrast to the Caucasian American writer Mark Deryn named in 1993to Afrofuturism, often represented by African-American artists.

“ African writers began to distance themselves from the connection of Afrofuturism to Western countries.

Dery listed artists from different fields who made Afrofuturist works, for example writers like Octavia Butler, Samuel R. Delany, Steve Barnes and Charles Saundersas well as musicians About Jimi Hendrix To George Clinton, To Herbie Hancock and To Sun Ra.

Among other things, contemporary musicians could be added to the list Janelle Monáewho often plays with sci-fi imagery and last year also published a science fiction novel that expands the world of his music The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computers.

Africans the authors started to become strangers Afrofuturism’s strong connection to Western countries, and in 2019 the award-winning Nigerian-American writer Nnedi Okorafor developed the concept of African Futurism. Soon, other authors also took the term as their own, and afterwards it has included, among others, a Nigerian Buchi Emecheta novel The Rape of Shavi (1983).

So what is the difference between the two?

“African futurism is specifically and more directly connected to African culture, history, mythology and perspective as it branches further into the black diaspora, and does not prioritize or focus on the West”, writes Okorafor in his blog.

However, both Afrofuturism and African Futurism reach around the world through people of African background who have settled in different parts of the world, and the line between the genres is not always clear.

In Kizazi Moto’s Paimenpoja, the little brother wants to show off his skills.

Strongly Rooted in Africa Kizazi Moto has received an enthusiastic reception. According to Variety magazine it is a “watershed in African animation” that “shows the continent in a light never seen before”. The Verge writes that the anthology is “a brilliant display of the ingenuity of the African animation industry”.

The family is in the foreground in many of the films in the anthology: the support received from the family, but also the burden of the parents and siblings.

Raymond Malingan and Mpho Osei Tutun written and directed by Malinga In the shepherd boy Ndahura follows his sister, Captain Katono, to the pasture, where she is herding long-haired, bighorn cattle with two of her colleagues. The cattle produce crystals that the community uses as a source of energy. Katono gets mad at his little brother and says he’s too small for the demanding job of a shepherd – but then the monster attacks and Ndahura gets to show off his skills.

In particular, the mother or older sister play a big role in the stories. Ng’endo Muki writing and directing In Enkai the girl would like to play with mom, but mom is always at work. Mother is a cosmic deity trying to save Earth from man-made destruction, but her powers are running low. In the end, Enkai rescues his mother and takes her to a new reality, leaving humanity to sort out its own messes.

Different spirit beings and deities are Kizazi Moto strongly present in movies, whether they are mothers, monsters or social media giants such as Lesego Vorster’s directing Give me a heart in animation.

In the animation Give me a heart, artist Sundiata needs social media likes to elevate himself to the god of creativity.

Afro- and African futurism have emerged strongly in the early 2020s. This can be seen, among other things, in the fact that large companies like Disney have begun to utilize them in their own content production – in general, to expand their gaze beyond the Western narrative.

Kizazi Moto in addition, for example, published in the spring Star Wars: Visions 2 -short film anthology showed how different cultures can be refreshing even Star Wars like entertainment block. Behind the animations are creators from India, Ireland, Great Britain, Spain, France, South Korea and South Africa, from which the future I open a song has also produced Kizazi Moto made by Triggerfish.

In recent years, Netflix has also invested outside the United States and gathered viewers, for example, in Spanish With Money Heist and in South Korean With Squid Game. In April, the company announced plans to expand its production to Africa, and in July the first season of the animated series was released Supa Team 4which takes place in the futuristic Lusaka, the capital of Zambia – so African futurism here too.

HBO, on the other hand, has Nnedi Okorafor in the works Who Fears Death –series based on the novelwhose corresponding producer has been named George RR Martin.

And not the charm is limited to streaming services. at Carnegie Hall in New York organized at the beginning of 2022, a broad, multidisciplinary Afrofuturism-festival, during which jazz, hip-hop, funk, afrobeat, r’n’b and electronic music were heard, as well as movies, works of art and discussions were seen.

The Helsinki City Museum, on the other hand, has an exhibition on display until September 24 Being Blackwhere Afro or African futurism can be seen, for example Ima Iduozeen on video Diaspora Mixtapes and by Jade Lönnqvist in illustrations.

Death is strongly present in the Moremi animation directed by the Nigerian Shofela Coker, where a lonely child’s spirit is imprisoned in the realm of the gods.

Of being African absorbing futurism is a powerful tool. It can be used to bring to a wide audience such silent subjects as the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, whose TV series Watchmen and Lovecraft Country raised as a topic of discussion.

Or, like In Kizazi Motoconsider, for example, combining the demands set by social media with traditional values, human-caused environmental disasters, and bearing responsibility and finding oneself in a family where ancestors and various spiritual beings are part of everyday life.

Or in general to remind that there are many different traditions, cultures and skin colors in the world. That you can learn from the past – that the future can be shared.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Star Wars: Visions 2, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+. Supa Team 4 on Netflix.