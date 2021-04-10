Television | Actress Kate Winslet experienced night and day in her tough role as a detective in the Mare of Easttown series, and it already affected her own life: “I was absolutely awful”

HBO Nordic’s new mini-series Mare of Easttown takes the small secrets and crimes of a small town into the middle with the help of top actors.

Award winning with a British actor Kate at Winslet has had enough work over the past two years despite the corona pandemic.

In December, he starred in what he starred at Ammonitemovie, and on April 19, a mini-series will begin at HBO Nordic Mare of Easttown, whose title role is played by Mare Sheehania Winslet, a detective in a small Pennsylvania town.

The seven-part crime drama tells the story of the murder and disappearance of young women, which shocks a close community, and the detective, single mother who investigates them, and whose personal life is bubbling and traumatic. Mare’s inner circle and other residents of the city form an everyday but endlessly interesting crowd with its confusing relationships, secrets and problems.

At an international press conference, Winslet acknowledged that under no circumstances could he have refused to play a fascinating role for Mare.

“On paper, he’s none like me, but his values ​​are the same as mine. He is both annoying and lovable, difficult and charming, vulnerable and strong. But most of all, he is loyal and committed to the people he loves, and in that we are completely alike. For me, family always comes first, ”says the mother of three.

Mare of Easttown has written Brad Ingelsby and directed, among other things, HBO The Leftovers familiar from the series Craig Zobel.

Maren character building was an exceptionally long process. Winslet says he read the script for the series as early as the end of 2018. After that, however, he did Ammonite and a completely different role as a fossil collector in a 19th century relationship with a woman.

Ammonite after the filming ended, Winslet fluttered for a month and then began working on Mare’s character, which lasted five months. Filming of the series began in September 2019.

“In March 2020, the filming came with a crown-induced pause, but I had to stick to my character until the filming resumed in October. Mare became like an alter ego, and I wouldn’t have wanted to stop being Mare. ”

According to Winslet Mare of Easttown in such a series of intense series, the actor lives and works on his character every day, all the time.

“I didn’t have a single day off from Mare. When my husband, for example, suggested going to a nice brunch place one weekend, I was downright horrified that in this situation I couldn’t happily go to brunch when all the tough scenes were going on. I was absolutely awful. So we stayed at home by the toasts, ”Winslet laughs.

Maren the character is associated with the severe trauma caused by the death of this boy, the adoption of which Winslet felt pregnant. Talking about it moves him further.

“I often say how much I love this job, as I really passionately love. But there were moments when Marie played a role when I thought, why the hell am I doing this to myself. It was so hard. ”

Because of the gloom of the atmosphere, it was important for the actors to maintain mutual humor throughout the filming. To alleviate the situation, and get rid of Mare’s character, Winslet says she developed another alter ego, “Hydrangea,” at the end of the filming.

He laughed at reporters at the press conference, imitating this more mature, articulate, articulating character with a high-class speech style and strong letters s and d, who fires straight words and extreme opinions at all.

Kate Winslet does not feel that he has made a conscious “return” from film to television, but always says that he liked combining different jobs and roles.

“I have been very lucky that a large number of different roles, which I have to throw my way has been hit. In the role of Mare, the timing was right, because my children are at such an age that I was able to commit to such massive production. ”

For it to succeed, however, one had to sit down with the whole family and plan the course of life during the filming. Winslet points out that filming of a film usually lasts from nine to fifteen weeks, but for example Mare of Easttownia was filmed for 123 days.

Winslet believes that television is increasingly attracting film actors because it reaches more people with its streaming services, and media visibility is enough. With these benefits, interesting writers and directors work on television, Winslet praises.

Guy Pearce presents creative writing lecturer Richard Ryan, who ends up in a relationship with Kate Winslet’s character Mare Sheehan.­

Australian Guy Pearce present Mare of Easttown Richard Ryan, a creative writing lecturer visiting Easttown, who ends up in a relationship with Kate Winslet’s character Mare Sheehan.

Pearce and Winslet have a long and fun history together. Pearce starred in the 80s in Australia Neighborsin the soap series, which was closely followed by early teenager Winslet and particularly fan of the character of eight-year-old Pearce. In 2010, the couple faced an award Mildred Pierce in the mini-series and immediately found a spiritual connection.

“We’ve always been madly in love with each other,” Pearce admitted uncomplicatedly at the media event. And similarly, Winslet praised Pearce in his turn.

“Actors are always asked to describe each other as co-workers, and I can honestly say from Kate that there is no better. He is exceptional. He really does a lot of work and dedicates to his work, he has good ideas and it is easy to communicate with him. He is also a really warm person. It once became clear to us that we have the same birthday, and we consider it a significant thing. Neighborsthrough the series, in a way, we shared our childhood and youth without our knowledge, ”Pearce says.

Friends together spent ten days in quarantine before filming began at Winslet’s friend’s house in New York State. Time passed without problems.

“Of course, we worked on our roles, but we also talked a lot about our children and raising them. Kate cooked a lot and tried to teach me too, because she’s a great cook, I don’t. So we spent a lot of time in the kitchen, ate great food, drank wine, told stories and took long walks in the nearby forest. ”

In addition to Winslet and Pearce Mare of Easttown the roles will see many renowned Actors, such as Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson and Neal Huff.

Mare of Easttown kicks off on HBO Nordic on April 19, with a new episode appearing once a week.