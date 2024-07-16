Television | Actor Ewan McGregor unexpectedly arrived at the museum in Lahti

TV|The Scottish actor has made several motorcycle-themed documentary series.

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has visited Lahti with a film crew.

The Finnish Motorcycle Museum in Lahti says that McGregor, the British actor Charlie Boorman and the film crew showed up at the museum unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10.

The first to tell about the visit Etelä Suomen Sanomat. Evening newspaper previously reported that McGregor had been seen with his family on Helsinki’s Linnanmäki on Friday, July 12.

Director of the Motorcycle Museum Riku Routo tells HS that McGregor and Boorman arrived on motorcycles and the film crew arrived in vans. They asked for permission to film at the museum and Routo agreed.

Charley Boorman and Ewan McGregor spent about an hour at the motorcycle museum.

Him however, it was not stated exactly what the project is about. The answer can be found in McGregor’s and Boorman’s previous collaborations: they have made several motorcycle-related documentary series together, one of which was shown on Finnish television as On the road Ewan McGregor (Eng. Long Way Round).

On the road Ewan McGregor aired in 2004. In 2007, a follow-up series aired by the British broadcasting company BBC appeared Long Way Down and in 2020, the duo’s newest series was released on the Apple TV+ service Long Way Up.

Routo, who knows motorcycle circles, had heard hints that McGregor and Boorman might be coming to Finland, but a visit to the museum had not been arranged.

Frost was holding a flea market event at the museum, when the box office called that some kind of production group was asking for a filming permit.

“Then I came in and realized who was there,” Routo says about meeting McGregor.

Routo introduced the actors to the museum and its many classic motorcycles.

“They are really motorcycle friends. We have bikes they’ve never seen. They were tight-lipped,” Routo says and laughs.

The film crew was about 20 people, says Riku Routo.

Stay it took about an hour. McGregor and Boorman seemed upset that they had to move on. A story about a shared hobby would have been enough.

“I gave them my business card, I hope we are still in contact.”

Routo was interviewed in front of the cameras a few times. However, it is still not completely certain whether the material will end up on television one day. A member of the production team told Routo that he would get back to the matter.

McGregor, 53, is a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor. He is especially known Star Wars -films in which he plays Obi-Wan Kenobi.

McGregor’s other films include Train spotting (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001) and Young Adam (2003).