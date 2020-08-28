Television | Actor Cush Jumbo’s career is in full swing, and he will next star in Dome Karukoski in The Beast Must Die.

Sometimes the side roles of the series are well remembered. One such is Bethany, a young subordinate of British favorite police officer Vera Stanhope, who acted Cush Jumbo.

Bethany’s character was once written out of the series when Cush Jumbo set out to make a career in the United States. The detachment paid off, and now Jumbo has become a big name in both Europe and the United States.

Jumbo is best known today for its role in the American Good Wife and especially in its excellent Good Fight -spin off (HBO Nordic). Admittedly, Jumbo has said that Vera and the actor are loved in the United States as well Brenda Blethyn, so they also remember well the sympathetic Bethany and her performer.

In Good Fight Jumbo plays his career-advancing, fast-intelligent Lucca Quinn.

The series tells the story of a successful law firm owned by the African-American elite, where Diane Lockhart, the series ’protagonist, ends up working. Lucca is one of his close colleagues.

The law firm is trying to rumble in the mad mill of Trump’s reign, and the series becomes more and more absurd as it progresses.

Lucan’s character is just as laconic fun and lovable as Veran Bethany. Cush Jumbo has already been learned to be like that. Good Fight he also brings a glimpse of baby’s everyday life when the series doesn’t otherwise see children at all. At the end of the second season, Lucca gives birth, as did Cush Jumbo, four days after filming.

The more serious side of the jumbo will appear in the British mini-series The seed of doubt (Deadwater Fell), which is currently at Yle Areena. The peace of the small Scottish village is shattered by a tragic fire, and the woman portrayed by Jumbo gradually begins to see the kind of mental and physical violence behind the façade of the community.

Jumbon The next TV role will be especially interesting for us Finns, because The Beast Must Die series controls Dome Karukoski. The screenwriter of the five – part thriller is Gaby Chiappe, who has also written Vera Stanhopea and The murders of the Shetland Islands.

“The female protagonist Frances is a multidimensional, intelligent and, if desired, charming woman. Based on one Zoom meeting, I immediately saw that Cush breathes all that. He combines strength, intelligence and charm in a strange way, ”Karukoski praises.

The series has recently been filmed on the Isle of Wight, and Karukoski says Jumbon had to learn sailing for a role for which he had no previous experience. “We arranged for him private tuition as a double Olympic winner Shirley Robertsonin with. After rehearsals, Cush set sail separately with Shirley. It speaks of commitment and tremendous ambition. ”

The determined Jumbo has come a long way, as he is only 34 years old. His career has also progressed in theater. In 2013, she wrote a one-woman performance on her own idol list, an entertainer Josephine Bakerista, and it also attracted attention in New York.

Like all British actors, Cush Jumbo has a special relationship Shakespeare, and he has acted among Marcus Antonius, among others Julius Caesar in a play with only women in the roles. Jumbo is set to play Hamlet next, but the premiere at Young Vic Theater has so far shifted to the same future due to the coronavirus.

Jumbon the father has moved from Nigeria to Britain as a teenager. Jumbo’s mother is a native British, and both parents are nurses by profession.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Jumbo complained that he has also been able to withstand claims that historical roles do not belong to a dark-skinned actor.

When awarded Jumbo the Order of Merit for his dramatic merit last year, Jumbo posed in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace with his father dressed in traditional Nigerian costume.

“It was a very emotional day,” Jumbo told Vogue.

In the same interview, Jumbo said he is grateful for his own career but also feels responsible: “Without encouraging role models, there will be no future generations.”

The Good Fight, HBO Nordic. The Seed of Doubt, Yle Areena.