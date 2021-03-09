Television | About a week’s studio will be closed – the presenter of the program talks about the hard feedback from the beginning

According to Yle’s responsible producer, the termination of the program is due to the renewal of the software, not the number of viewers.

Mightily topical satire program About a week in the studio runs out. The final episode will be shown on Thursday, March 11th. The program is hosted by Eeva Vekki and Anders Helenius. The screenplay team has included comedians and editors.

Director of Yle Creative Content Ville Vilénin according to the termination is due to a software upgrade. According to Vilén, viewer numbers have been “at a good level”. They have been in the category of about 400,000 viewers.

“In order to create something new, we have to give up something old. Decisions to end good, popular and long-running programs are always difficult solutions, ”Vilén writes in an e-mail.

About a week in the studio has been Finland’s only weekly political satire program. The program began to be presented in Yle in the spring of 2018. Prior to this, Yle presented About a week of news program, which involved the same authors and screenwriters as About a week in the studio.

Stand up comedian and presenter Eeva Vekki tells HS by phone that the team learned in good time that the season was coming to an end. Still, he has a longing mind. In three years, the working group had time to become close.

“It was a bit like being in middle school. The first year was a hard moped, ”says Vekki and refers to a comparison from outside:

Pleat sappet constantly answer questions from reporters About a week of news presenter Jukka Lindström filling the boots.

“In hindsight, it might not have been worth going to do a program whose name was at the beginning of it About a week …”

Vekki in particular is annoyed that the program is coming to an end now that it has properly found its own voice and audience.

“In the break between each season, we always went forward qualitatively when I had time to reflect on what I was doing. Now in the seventh season, there have been insanely good viewership figures and it has been fun to do. ”

“In Some, the program has been barked at in the style that‘ how that fat feminist has gotten to do this kind of shit with our tax money ’, but when it was announced that the program would end, there were messages that‘ oh no best program ever ’. Where were those comments before? ” Pleat laughs.

As a freelancer the working comedian says the working weeks on the program could stretch to 50-60 hours, and there was constant monitoring of current discussion and news.

“We always got it done in 27 minutes in four days. Now is the last week on hand. I must admit that I’m pretty tired. “

Vekki says he hasn’t had time to plan what’s next.

According to Yle Vilén, “a new satire is coming, but it will be told when it’s time”.

“Above has a long tradition of political satire,” the responsible producer writes.