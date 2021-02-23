Television | A white actor who has played a black medical figure in the Simpsons for 30 years will be replaced by a black actor from next week

The change comes seven months after the Simpsons producers outlined that White Actors are no longer used as voices for non-white role-plays.

World the most famous animated series The Simpsons the figure of Dr. Hibbert, a black man, henceforth a voice actor black voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson.

Hibbert has been a sound actor for more than 30 years as a white voice actor Harry Shearer. Shearer continues as the voice of his other standard characters, including Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, Director Burns, Smithers, and Pastor Lovejoy.

Fox confirmed the change on Monday, they say Deadline site and The Guardian. Shearer’s last appearance as Hibbert thus took place in a section shown in the United States on Sunday Diary Queen. It was Episode 696.

In the same week last summer at least Big Mouth, Central Park and Family Guy White Actors in Animation Series Jenny Slate, Kristen Bell and Mike Henry announced that they would no longer make the voices of black role characters.

About a year ago The Simpsons Hank Azaria announced the cessation of the performance of the popular American Indian character Apu. Azaria, who has a Jewish background, managed to play Help for about 30 years.

The Simpsons is the longest continuous animated series and situation comedy in the United States. The first episode was presented in 1989.