The strange Nautilus, invented and piloted by the no less mysterious Captain Nemo, resurfaces this time on a theater stage. Already transposed to cinema, television and even comics, 20000 Leagues Under the Sea, the novel published by Jules Verne in 1869, is here adapted and directed by Christian Hecq and Valérie Lesort, and interpreted with their friends from the Comédie-Française.

The show, which is undoubtedly aimed at all audiences, was recorded in November 2018 on the Vieux-Colombier stage in Paris.

Castaway prisoners

The story is arguably one of the best known, as the book is now translated into 174 languages ​​around the world. Nemo, at the controls of his secret ship, and far ahead of his time in technology, welcomes three castaways on board: Pierre Aronnax, professor at the Natural History Museum, his servant Council, and a third more troubled character, Ned Land, harpooner of his condition. The time is no longer that of whaling or sea monster fishing, but for the three men it is a question of understanding that, if they are still alive, they are in an enclosed space, as prisoners , at the bottom of the sea.

Everything is true and everything is wrong

The fish come and go behind the porthole. Through light effects, manipulations of puppets and objects, sound effects, the magic of the theater is brilliantly ensured. Great art, where everything is true and everything is false, and yet we believe in it. The play of the actors is millimeter, especially when it seems rough, with what it takes of excess without exceeding the limit, and with an offset which introduces the theater in the theater until the end, but we do not will say no more. Obviously, this textbook has been reduced to more modest proportions than the two initial volumes, but without the essential being erased, the doubt about the origins and the fate of this Nemo who decided to flee the company of the Terrans for find refuge in his submersible. However, the lightness prevails, the gag and the humor making this show an unusual object but perfectly successful.

20000 Leagues Under the Sea, directed by Christian Hecq and Valérie Lesort. On France 5, Friday February 26, at 9:50 p.m.