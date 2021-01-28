The spectators reluctantly left the three heroes Avril, Marlene and Commissioner Lawrence, in December. Tonight, begins a new epic, embodied by a new trio of shock, and set in the 1970s. A dream decade, by what it induces as societal changes, as hints of proven machismo, and as elements of fashion and azimut decoration.

Chief Commissioner

In this new period, it is a woman who is commissioner. Her name is Annie Gréco (formidable Émilie Gavois-Kahn). She is the first woman appointed to this post in the North: it is a ministry experience. And so she is expected around the corner, by a bunch of misogynistic inspectors. As soon as she arrives, she sets the framework: she does not want them as assistants. Her choice falls on Max Beretta (Arthur Dupont), a nervous and brawling cop, but who also hides intense cracks, which she perceives immediately. To help her manage her emotions, she automatically assigned him a psychologist, Rose Bellecour (Chloé Chaudoye), a young girl from a very good family, smart and in search of independence. For their first investigation, the three acolytes rub shoulders with the death of an actor, on a film set. Accident or murder? The victim terrorized his ex-girlfriend, star of the film. Did she want to get rid of it?

Enchanting sets and costumes

As always with the Little Murders, everything is studied down to the millimeter: the alchemy between the three characters, first, which increases throughout the episode, and in the next. All three are loners: Annie Gréco is alone at her post, Max Beretta vegetates in the archives and in her life, and Rose struggles to gain a clientele, while refusing the arranged marriages that her grand bourgeois mother wants to impose on her. Obviously, these three universes, by crossing each other, create sparks and bicker. The sets, the costumes, are enchanting, it is one of the hallmarks of the series. Finally, the careful and nervous realization of Nicolas Picard-Dreyfuss adds to the pleasure, in this gloomy period, of this new epic.

► The Little Murders of Agatha Christie. Friday January 29, on France 2, at 9:05 p.m.