Television | A new subscriber was chosen for Yle’s contents, whose handwriting includes the acclaimed Pillupäiväkirjat

Board negotiations in the early stages, someone on social media said that Pillupäiväkirjojen therefore, a right-wing government will not be born. And it wasn’t just a joke.

So let’s recap. Pillupäiväkirjat is a collection of four short films in which young women talk about their sexuality and, of course, their genitals as well. It was published at Yle Areena in 2019. Aino Sunin The total duration of the youth series directed by him is half an hour.

First there was only one short film, which was selected in the Short Form project of Yle, the Finnish Film Foundation and Avek. Mightily Emma Taulo ordered three sequels to it, and the whole was named in the production company.

“I stand behind all my orders, but the names are another topic of discussion,” says Emma Taulo calmly. Pillupäiväkirjoja has been watched at Areena in recent weeks – well, a lot.

Taulo does not take a position on the government negotiations or otherwise comment on the subject, but would like to remind you that he has also ordered a series for Yle called Pill rallyin which the main characters are young men driving cars, as you can guess from the name.

“I haven’t received any feedback on that.”

“Difficult topics are interesting, and it’s important to deal with taboo topics. You don’t have to accept everything, but the goal of the series I ordered is to increase understanding,” says Emma Taulo.

Emma Taulo has just started at Yle in a new position as a subscriber of the Business programs, and his handprint will be seen even more strongly in Yle’s offer. The plot of Taulo includes, among other things, historical contents.

“I plan to continue ordering reality shows and documentaries and, in addition, to look for new ways to make history programs. History doesn’t have to be just political history, but I hope that we boldly go towards stories that haven’t been heard yet”, Taulo describes his goals. At the same time, he reminds that for the younger generations, history can reach the 1990s or beyond.

Taulo ended up working for Yle at a turning point that was just beginning to take shape. Watching TV started to shift more and more to streaming and to Yelella Areena. Yle wanted a young audience there, and Taulo was appointed as the producer of young documentary series in 2018.

The table had already collapsed in the commotion. In 2012, he was writing a script for Yle Marshal of Finland -film and related reality Operation Mannerheim. The purpose was level Mannerheim life stages into the Kenyan narrative culture, but the reception was, to put it nicely, contradictory.

Yle needed more follow-up documentaries, docu-reality shows or whatever you want to call them. We were looking for our own approach, suitable for public service, and gradually it seems to have been found. The most recent example of success is the spring hit On the spectrum.

Emma Taulo has found her own approach to Yle’s documentary production, suitable for public service. The most recent example of success is the spring hit series Kirjo.

Young as a producer of documentary series, Taulo’s task was to search for a new generation of creators, and he found, among other things Sami Kiekswhose first Logged in – series won two Venlas and for which Kieksi received the state award for information disclosure. Kieksi later directed, among other things, the root Pill rally.

“Young people are not the same, but there are different young audiences,” says Taulo with more than 20 series experience.

Taulo also justifies the series he ordered with diversity Finnish maidens, which sparked a heated debate about Yle’s duties last year. Its main characters are three nationalist women.

Despite the harsh criticism, Taulo stands behind it.

“Difficult topics are interesting, and it’s important to deal with taboo topics. You don’t have to accept everything, but the goal of the series I ordered is to increase understanding,” he says.

“Mental health problems are also a big issue these days, and they must also be addressed in the content. Yelle is responsible for the survival of the objects in the series, and they are offered support for that.”

On the table has experience with riots, but still he dared to throw himself into the main character as well.

Taulo had reached a turning point in his life. There was a divorce, he was already 35, and he wanted a child. She started fertility treatments on her own.

Taulo wrote a diary and considered writing a book, because he soon noticed that there was no literature in Finnish about single parenting, or if there was, the topic was loaded with negative images.

When Taulo finally got pregnant after many attempts, she started a podcast that got her name A child made alone. At that point, he already dared to trust that everything would go well.

Taulo admits that making the series was scary at first, but the feedback has been only positive.

The third production season of Taulo’s personal podcast Yksin täyö lapsi was just released on Yle Areena. Taulo has also published a book on the subject.

The podcast the third season has just been published in Areena, and it has been accompanied by a book of the same name (Kosmos). The podcast was chosen as a medium naturally, and also because the topic is not visual at all.

Although the podcast is personal and intimate, Taulo emphasizes that there is a wider framework behind it.

“Family formation is in a state of change, and the number of single-parent families is increasing. How does it change society?” Taulo ponders both in the series and in the book.

“Now the first generation of gifted cell children is growing up, who will learn about their background.”

The first season of the series came out at the same time when Taulo’s child was born. Now the child is one and a half years old, and the journey of independent parenting is just beginning.