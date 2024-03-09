Television | A new series of the slandered creators of Game of Thrones is coming out – with actors familiar from the hit series

The new 3 Body Problem is based on the Chinese sci-fi masterpiece. The series features three actors known from Game of Thrones.

TV series Game of Thrones of the authors by David Benioff and by DB Weiss the new series premieres this weekend.

This time, the duo has tackled a masterpiece of Chinese sci-fi The three-piece problemwhich originally appeared in 2008.

The name of the new TV series is 3 Body Problem. The news agency AFP reports on the matter, among others.

Benioff's and besides Weiss From Game of Thrones Three actors from the familiar cast will be seen in the series.

Jon Snow's gentle friend played by Samwell Tarly John Bradley has played Oxford scholar, Stannis Baratheon's loyal supporter Davos Seaworth in the new series Liam Cunningham is the head of an espionage service and the actor of the priest High Sparrow Jonathan Pryce oil free.

Also among other things Game of Thrones composed the theme music Ramin Djawadi is again in the group of authors.

The series premieres this weekend at the TV and Film Festival in Texas and will be released on Netflix on March 21st.

The series was shot on a fast schedule in just nine months.

Three song problem is a large-scale science fiction story about the first encounter between humanity and aliens in an alternate history.

The story begins in the 1960s and stretches far into the future. Its English version won the Hugo Award for science fiction in 2015 as the first Asian novel.

The book has been very popular, and the public has praised it among others Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin.

The novel is Memories of planet earth – the first part of the trilogy. The series has been published in Finnish by Aula & co.

“The three-piece problem is first and foremost a literature of ideas, where great things are considered, the future of humanity – and value. The novel leaves the reader feeling hollow, but in a good way,” evaluate critic Vesa Interior in Helsingin Sanomat.

Benioff and Weiss' deal with Netflix only covers the first part of the trilogy.

Benioff and Weiss has been scolded a lot even throughout Game of Thrones from spoiling.

When RR Martin Game of Thrones-series books ran out, the authors had to to a difficult place and to combine the events of the series without the base material that carried the first seasons of the series.

“Game of Thrones making it was the best experience of our lives, but we spent ten years in its fictional world, so we wanted something that offered new challenges in every way,” Weiss said.