Television | A lot of 1990s Comedies feel stale – Why does Frasier never get old?

Frasier is one of the most sophisticated television comedies of the 1990s. Screenwriter Atte Järvinen explains why it lasts so well.

News evoked simultaneous shivers of excitement and fear: Frasier returns with new episodes. Lovely! And on the other hand: Help.

How is this going?

Ran from 1993 to 2004 Frasier is by far one of the most skillful television comedies of the 1990s and all other decades. It was a critical favorite, and at awards shows it swept the tables with many of the more popular series.

The central characters of the series are the neurotic and sophisticated psychiatrist brothers Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce), opposite – and as the voice of common sense – the Duna father Martin (John Mahoney) and his housekeeper Daphne (Jane Leeves).

Frasier series the observations on class, family relationships and social rules were and still are witty in a way that makes the viewer feel cultured.

At the same time, many other Comedies of the 1990s have aged drastically. Their jokes follow the logic of schoolyard bullies, and the view of women and minorities is condescending. In children’s movies, you laugh when a fat boy has a bad time. It’s enough of a joke for adults that a straight man is mistaken for gay.

Specially Friends has received critical attention in recent years. Back then, it was something new, now its jokes seem a bit… corny.

But Frasier – have watched it cover to cover over and over again over the years and it never gets old. Why?

Please scriptwriter Atte Järvinen for coffee. He understands the laws of comedy for his work and is also a big fan of Americana.

Now Järvinen gets to explain why Frasier is better than others!

“Well, Frasier is really intelligently, wittily written. The script is good, the actors are good…” Järvinen begins.

But then he talks at length Friendswhich he thinks is judged too harshly.

“Friends is a generational experience: its viewers were the same age as the main characters and wanted to identify with them. Therefore, a much more critical look is directed at it. “

Järvinen says that Frasier protects from the ravages of time that the Crane brothers were never supposed to be cool, unlike Friends a group of friends. Frasier’s the world can be more timeless, because the central characters have already dropped from “modern times”.

“Frasier and Niles are basically outsiders. And if we compare these male figures, yes Friends the men try to be awfully masculine, while Frasier and Niles, on the other hand, proudly fail at sports and taste wines. The angle from which the humor is taken is a bit different.”

Difference of perspective can be seen, for example, in how sexuality is treated. If Friends we laugh at the fact that straight men are afraid of being labeled as gay, yes In Frasier comedy arises from an attempt to please. For example, Frasier is not allowed to admit his heterosexuality to a homosexual opera director (Patrick Stewart), because I would so much like to hang out with her.

“And if you think that comedy should beat upwards, yes Frasier is exactly that. The main characters are wealthy, respected in their field. They are doing well, but they are ashamed of their ordinary father. The series makes fun of elitism, and everyone likes that: people who dislike elitism laugh at it, but elitists also laugh that they are like that, I don’t.”

As a character, Frasier is “an endlessly sincere pious man”, describes Järvinen.

“Among the cynical comedy characters, this one seems kind. Frasier is fighting his own battle: he is driven by the desire to do the right thing in situations – and again and again he ends up doing wrong and self-centered.”

Yes, it is it is understandable that the series from the 1990s are wanted to be brought back: the audiences were loyal and the popularity great. Often the risks just seem to outweigh the opportunities. Single life tried to come back as a new “modernized” version, twisting intersectional feminism from iron wire to the elderly. It was terribly troublesome.

Friends the stars gathered for a special episode where they remembered the old ones. It made me feel tired and miserable, like we’re all going to die here pretty soon.

Frasier it has taken some time, but can it be renewed as well?

Järvinen says that he is not very optimistic about the new season.

“Primarily because Niles isn’t involved, and Niles’ character is so central to the comedy of this series.”

Of course, the fact that comedy gets old in general makes a comedy writer think. How can you know what in this time will look like ten years from now?

“At least I don’t share the fear that some people have that you can’t laugh at anything,” says Järvinen. “It’s always about the nuances.”

But comedy inevitably gets old, if not for sheer repetition.

“First something is way ahead of its time, then everyone else starts to be influenced by it, and eventually the original doesn’t seem so clever anymore,” says Järvinen.

“I love myself Marx’s brothers, and I don’t know if anything or anyone else has moved comedy forward as much and towards where we are now… Still, it appears to modern people as predictable stilt humor. Monty Python again, it has lasted terribly well, but when you show it to people in their twenties, they find it slow.”

Viewers too are time-bound, Järvinen reminds.

He says that he once showed it to scriptwriting students Frasier’s episode where the toilet repairman turns out to be Niles’ old school bully.

“It was written at a time when school bullying was viewed as something that just happens. When Niles talks about the ways he was bullied, the audience laughs. After the episode ended, a few of the younger students were genuinely shocked. In their opinion, it made fun of bullying, and even though the episode was on the side of the bullied brothers, it was hard to say no to that.”

“The world used to be a crueler place, and that’s why some of the jokes in any decades-old comedy inevitably sound dated – even though their writers were generally open-minded jerks at the time.”

Järvinen says that the author is always a little tickled when someone digs up series from the 1990s in 2023.

“I feel that fiction tells more about the time than about the authors. It’s like an easy way to time travel there now.”

Frasier, Sky Showtime and Elisa Viihde Viaplay.

New episodes of Frasier will reportedly start on Sky Showtime in late 2023.