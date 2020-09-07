Sarah is somewhat lady eagerly awaited by her mother and father, Cécile (Julie de Bona) and Franck (Ary Abittan). Nonetheless, from the second of his beginning, his dad wonders: is it regular for his baby to be so calm? His spouse, exhausted by childbirth, relativizes this nervousness. Till the subsequent day, when, with discovered phrases that in some way conceal his embarrassment, the physician publicizes the information to them: their daughter has Down’s syndrome. This further little chromosome was not detected throughout being pregnant. And the couple should combine this brutal actuality.

The topic might have drowned in pathos. It’s not so. This movie is stuffed with tenderness. It’s above all a pleasant second of questioning about incapacity, concurrently an actual try, reasonably profitable, to incorporate individuals with Down’s syndrome, and their households, within the small window. As soon as once more, it options themes of every day life which are acquainted to households of disabled individuals, however not essentially to all others. A banal scene, in a bakery, the place a girl finds the little lady very cute “Regardless of his incapacity”, drives the daddy loopy, for instance …

It is also a fairly love story. Love story of a pair, who will flip their backs on one another for months, struggling to handle their feelings: flees from him, she faces, somewhat alone, all of the hardships that end result from this example. Love story additionally between a toddler and her household: it’s quick, this story, with the mom. It takes time, for much longer, for the dad to take pleasure in tenderness. It additionally requires studying with the remainder of the household, the grandmothers (Annie Grégorio and Marie Vincent), the massive sister (great Julie-Anne Roth) …

In the long run, a movie filled with delicacy and light-weight. After Cloakrooms, on France 2, a sequence which nonetheless has a number of hours of flight, it was time for fiction to take up these topics head-on, as a result of additionally it is a approach to transfer mentalities.