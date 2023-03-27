Television | A horse died on the set of The Rings of Power series, activists condemn animal abuse in entertainment

PETA immediately issued a statement condemning the incident and calling on the entertainment industry to make changes to stop using real horses in productions.

World the largest animal rights organization PETA has condemned the death of a horse in the TV series. Film magazine Variety says the horse’s heart has stopped The Lord of the Rings: The Lord of the Rings – on the set of the fantasy series.

The series on Amazon’s Prime Video service is one of the most expensive TV series ever made.

Read more: Probably the most expensive TV production of all time will start in autumn: The new Lord of the Rings series has already sparked speculation and controversy

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that the horse that was part of the production died on March 21. The incident happened in the morning, when the horse was being prepared for the day’s training, and filming had not yet started.

“Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time. An independent autopsy has confirmed that the horse died of heart failure,” the spokesman said.

The American Humane Association is an organization that takes care of the humane treatment of animals in Hollywood films and other productions.

of Variety by Rings of powerSources close to the production of the series have said that there were more than 30 horses at work on the day of the event. The dead horse went into cardiac arrest while standing with about 20 other horses.

PETA immediately issued a statement condemning the incident and calling on the entertainment industry to make changes to stop using real horses in productions. According to the organization, the production company “would have the opportunity to use mechanical devices and other humane methods that would not drive vulnerable horses to death.”

“PETA is calling on the creators of the program and everyone else to make productions without real horses”, PETA’s vice president Lisa Lange wrote in a statement to Variety, and hoped for a new approach. “No one wants to see a spin-off series with the theme of torture.”

Also Lord of the Rings director of the film saga Peter Jackson once got criticism, when in connection with the release of the first film of the trilogy in 2012, it was revealed that three horses and several other animals had died during the production.

Jackson’s film trilogy was produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros., while Rings of powerseries is a Prime Video production.