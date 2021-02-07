Television | A historic drama of The Crown is planned in the style of The Crown

At the heart of the series is King Charles XVI of Gustav, whose life is traced from childhood to the present day.

Swedish TV channel TV4 and streaming service C More are planning a royal Swedish TV series, modeled on the Netflix hit series The Crown.

Planned for six production seasons The Crown says the Queen of Britain From Elizabeth and his family. The timeline of the historical drama series dates from 1947 to the present day. Netflix is ​​currently in its fourth season of production, with Princess at the center of events. Diana and the prince Charles.

In the Swedish version, the main role is given to the current King of Sweden To Charles XVI of Kusta, says, among other things Swedish broadcaster SVT. The series will follow the life of the king from childhood to the present day and to the position of ruler.

Royal family in a group photo in the courtyard of Solliden Castle in 2016.­

He has been hired as a screenwriter for the Crown Head drama Åsa Lantz, known in Sweden as a writer Selma from Lagerlöf as the author of a narrative mini-series as well as a detective. American Variety magazine according to Lantz has been doing research for the series for years.

“Every Swede has a relationship to the monarchy and its history, no matter what you think of it. With the series, we can add new things and dimensions to our king’s story, which is a valuable project, ”says TV4 and C More’s Drama Manager Josefine Tengblad In Variety magazine.