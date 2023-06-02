Television | A group of employees of the Lost series accuse the creators of the series of racism and sexism

In Maureen Ryan’s book Burn It Down, which will be published in June, the creators of the Lost series are accused of cruel treatment of employees.

Set Lost-the employees of the television series blame the creators of the series Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse about racism, sexism and bullying by Maureen Ryan in the new book Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood.

Lindelof and Cuse themselves say they are shocked by the accusations and regret that people have had traumatic experiences from making the series.

The work will be published on June 6, but part of it can already be read On Vanity Fair’s website.

In the one that achieved huge popularity Lost– series followed a group of people who survived a plane crash after they landed on a mystical tropical island. The series was shown for a total of six production seasons in the years 2004-2010.

To his book for Ryan interviewed Lostscreenwriters, actors and other employees who worked in the series. Actors, among others, speak with their own names in the book Harold Perrineau and screenwriter Monica Owusu-Breen.

“It became pretty clear that I was ‘the black guy,'” Perrineau says in the book.

“Daniel [Dae Kim] was an asian guy. And then there was Jack, Kate and Sawyer.”

Jack, Kate and Sawyer were the main white characters of the series. According to the scriptwriter, who remains anonymous in the book, the creators of the series made white people “heroes”.

Perrineau recalls that after becoming more and more aware of the discriminatory features of the storyline as the series progressed, he brought them up with his predecessors. In response, he received that the characters placed in the center were “relatable to the audience”.

“Why were the white people relatable and his black character, Michael, was not?” the book asks.

“ “It became pretty clear that I was ‘the black guy’.”

Before when filming began on the second season of the series, executive producer and writer Carlton Cuse informed Perrineau that his character would no longer be returning to the series.

Several people say in the book that producer-writer Damon Lindelof commented on the matter in such a way that Perrineau “called me a racist, so I fired him”.

The screenwriter Owusu-Breen describes the work environment as “low class” and “relentlessly cruel”.

He says in the book that he has never heard so many racist comments in his career Lostwhile making the series. According to him, racism was repeatedly disguised as humor.

The book author Ryan discussed the allegations with Lindelof directly and with Cuse in writing. Cuse’s equivalents were received by Ryan through a PR person.

Lindelof said he was “shocked, appalled and surprised” when Ryan described what the interviewees told him. He admitted that he had failed as a leader in guaranteeing that the atmosphere during the creative process would have been safe and comfortable.

Cuse instead told Ryan that he had been unaware of the offensive comments he described as being heard by interviewees Lost– during the filming of the series.

“I deeply regret that no one In Lost must have heard something like that. They are very thoughtless, inappropriate and offensive,” Cuse told Ryan.