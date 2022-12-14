Television | “A grim bluff”, “the joy of early winter” – This is how the editors of HS assess the acclaimed The White Lotus series

The second season of HBO’s The White Lotus series has been the talk of the fall. HS’s culture department evaluates what was left of the series.

NOTE! DO NOT READ THE TEXT IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE SERIES UNTIL THE END.

The White Lotus has been the joy of early winter. Watching the last episode I was wondering what exactly is a five star series, does it have to be the best ever or recent? By this year’s standards The White Lotus deserves five stars.

The series begins with a body floating in the beach water. In fact, there are several bodies. They are not shown. So, in a way, it’s a mystery: who dies? However, the series was such a subtle depiction of human relationships and visual play that I almost forgot to think about it. I was more interested in which of the wonderfully strained, carefully developed characters would end up deceiving whom, because the deception was always present.

And because I focused on interpersonal patterns, it felt all the more enjoyable when the mystery was finally solved. The growth of paranoia aboard a luxury yacht was dizzying to watch. And when the beloved Tanya from the previous season (Jennifer Coolidge) experienced the empowerment that ended in the massacre and had time to rejoice on his behalf, he jumped overboard!

If you want to complain about something, it’s about the implausibility of the plot patterns (why on earth did the rich gay men really want to put up with Tanya so lavishly if they were going to kill her?) and the tiresomely thorough tying of the last threads.

But overall, I was really satisfied with the second season. This is good television: smart, stylish and entertaining.

Aino Miikkulainen

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) is lured to her husband Greg’s (Jon Gries) Vespa ride and restaurant.

With Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) is wearing the same floral dress in the last episode as Godfather-film’s Michael Corleone’s wife Apollonia, who was also seen on top of a doll portraying her in the third episode. The wife was having fun. The White Lotus is full of these little ominous details that pile up towards the end.

The end of the beloved character is a continuation of the choices made by Tanya in the first season. If in the first season there was a cynical realism in which the rich flourished at the expense of the minorities and the working class, in the second season the luxury travelers were duped. Of course, both seasons had more shades and contradictions than this summary suggests.

The of White Lotus the magic lies in the individual ingenious scenes, the tuned atmosphere, the acting and the delicious characters. Everything is polished: music choices (Best Things in Life Are Free!), costuming, references to film classics and the rhythm of artworks in the flow of images as a narrative element. Even the paintings of the opening credits hide decisive scenes.

If you have enjoyed the series only because of the plot, it may not hold up to a second viewing, because the narrative tension is loaded to burst in the revelations of the last episode. But on the other hand, watch again, for example, the scene where Greg and Tanya are having a romantic dinner. It’s a completely different scene after seeing the last episode.

Eleonora Riihinen

Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) spend their dream vacation in Sicily.

Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) dies. The White Lotus watching the second season – let alone watching the articles about it – has been a lot like bingo. Who gets what right?

Personally, I would have gotten a point for Tanya’s death. You couldn’t have guessed it at least from how evil Quentin (Tom Hollander) palace in Palermo had been described.

Tanya’s last moments on the yacht, on the other hand, were such a mixture of horrific torment and creepy humor that even the name of the elite gay Quentin began to seem chosen for this last scene. Pretty big Tarantino vibes came from how Tanya shot her way out of the cabin.

And then the last words of that fairy-tale rich and deranged scumbag, i.e. the question posed to the dying Quentin if Greg – i.e. the husband who (supposedly) planned Tanya’s murder – is having an affair. So revealing, so sad.

But then when we got to the insanely beautiful underwater scene where Gianni Schicchi -opera aria played in the background when Tanya’s body sank into the depths, I felt immediate dissatisfaction, the writer-director of the series Mike White towards.

The scene seemed to glorify the unhappy and lonely Tanya’s death, to be a kind of happy ending. Now he was finally calm and happy.

No good, I protested on the sofa at home. Tanya herself did not want to be Madama Butterfly, she tried to live until the last moment. Depicting her death as a mermaid-like flash just felt wrong.

Sanna Kangasniemi

No no doubt that The White Lotus be a quality set. Regardless, I’m a bit disappointed with this second season. It’s hard to put into words why. Maybe because the whole season was characterized by a waiting atmosphere. All the while it implied that a moment will happen, a moment will happen, and soon everyone’s curtain will fall. So I expected that in the last episode the scenes would finally pop properly and the secrets would be revealed. Because the characters had enough of them.

The series knew how to create this waiting and tormenting atmosphere very nicely and addictively, and the actors handled their roles skillfully.

I was most looking forward to the release of tensions between two pairs of friends, but that too was slow. Thank God their vacation was over, I couldn’t bear to watch them smile at a meal together for another moment. Even the adventures of the three generations of men who had just come to look for them kept following the same tracks, and none of the men or their plot patterns became very interesting at any point.

What about Tanya’s fate then? The saddest character in the whole series finally met a sad end. I don’t know how his story should have ended, but the final climax seen now, despite its hilarity, was not quite satisfying.

Riitta Koivuranta

Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) grow closer in The White Lotus.

How in many ways a person can be deceived, who finally got deceived, or if they even did, and what followed from the deception. Thinking about this was for me At The White Lotus the most rewarding, after all, it wasn’t the suspense drama and resolution that rumbled for seven episodes. Even in its second season, the series managed to ingeniously deal with the human mind, everything bubbling under the surface.

Hand in hand with cheating goes suspicion. The White Lotus showed how much pain, anger, sadness and longing it produces, and to what dimensions it can grow at its worst.

But the most disturbing thing in the series was the Jack character. I will definitely never get rid of the actor again by Leo Woodall from blue-gray, totally unreliable, eyes that glow with sheer emptiness. Was he an actor or was he an apparent conman and football hooligan straight from the suburbs of London?

Mari Koppinen

Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) are looking for ways to earn money in a Sicilian luxury hotel.

Second season suffered from idleness towards the end until the relationship mess was cleaned up with a couple of shots. There were tantrums.

by The White Lotus the last episode runs scene by scene: ‘ohhoh, what if I’ve been beaten’.

The threat presented in the first episode, that the character gallery will be put in the grave with a group, is a grim bluff. As Kalmona lies a character that has already been used to its peak in two seasons, and a pile of unequivocally malevolent individuals. The decision feels like watching a Christmas movie with sex scenes.

However, the first season was surpassed, especially aesthetically.

The constant threat is expressed with glimpses of sculptures and paintings. The most beautiful thing in the finale are the waves turning the wrong way in a beach landscape full of travel cards. And of course the blaring theme music.

Tero Karstanepää

Harper (Audrey Plaza) marvels at the seemingly perfect life of a couple of friends.

Correction 14.12. 10:15 am: In the background of Tanya sinking into the water, an aria from the opera Gianni Schicchi plays, not an aria from the opera Madama Butterfly.

