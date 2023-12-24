Television | A father threatened to shoot, the mothers founded a hate site: The duo loved by children has received a huge amount of hate

Mimi and Kuku's 20-year history contains so many confusing stories that you can't even believe them as true.

21st century at the beginning of Majka Nurminen the world collapsed: he would not become a professional pianist. Seven hours of hard daily training had been too much for the body. His hands became inflamed, and Nurminen had to stop playing.

Then a childhood friend returned to Nurminen's life Voima Kulmala, whose first name was still Anna at that time. Old friends arranged a date in Ruissalo, Turku, started dating and fell in love. “A couple of years older, calm Voima felt cool and great. Just like a child,” says Nurminen. “It has always been good for us to be together. It was possible to be yourself with someone else,” Kulmala continues.