Television | A documentary series will be published about the Jokers’ colorful stages – Hjallis Harkimo is not included

August 17, 2023
The Jokerit documentary series can be seen on C More’s streaming service and on MTV3.

Ice hockey A four-part documentary series has been made about the stages of the Jokers playing in the season starting in Mestis. The premiere of the series is on September 5 on C More’s streaming service. It will be shown on MTV3 from September 10.

Jokers– the documentary series progresses chronologically from 1967, i.e. since the foundation of the club, the release states. The opening episode deals with the early years of the club, the second Harry “Hjallis” Harkimon time in the domestic league, the third a KHL adventure and the fourth a return to the domestic rinks.

In the documentary, a large number of people, both hockey influencers and supporters of the club, get to speak. Included are, among other things Kalervo Kummola, Erkka Westerlund, Juha Lind, Alpo Suhonen, Walter Immonen and Ossi Väänänen.

Instead, the key character in the Joker story, Harry “Hjallis” Harkimoa, not heard in the series. Harkimo confirmed the matter to HS.

