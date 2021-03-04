For almost any decor, a huge curtain made of a million glass beads (made in 2002 for Savannah Bay, by Marguerite Duras, at the Comédie-Française) takes place on stage. Like a barrier, an indefinite border or an imperfect wall whose clicking completes the sound universe of composer John Kaced. In Eric Vigner’s immediately haunting staging, nothing is superfluous or approximate. And if this Mithridates, written in 1672 by Jean Racine, could not be presented as planned on the stage of the National Theater of Strasbourg due to the closing of the rooms, it was filmed, luckily. And not only captured, as it is often done to preserve an archive: the director Stéphane Pinot has managed to bring the piece to the screen, while preserving its original nature.

Fate, death, transmission

In 63 BC, Mithridates had the upper hand over the kingdom of Pontus, located in present-day Turkey and bordering the Black Sea. Racine uses this historical fact as a pretext, but focuses the action on the last day of reign, when the king, who was believed to be dead, returns to discover that his two sons have set their sights on the queen, his future wife … Until the last twist, the protagonists will tear each other apart in a subtle game questioning, beyond love intrigues, fate, death, transmission.

Black magic

This tragedy in alexandrines is made both delicate and brilliant by Eric Vigner, with actors who adopt a slow phrasing that surprises a minute, before establishing itself as obvious. Stanislas Nordey, Thomas Jolly, Jules Sagot and Jutta Johanna Weiss are simply remarkable; Philippe Morier-Genoud and Yanis Skouta, equally perfect. The lights by Kelig Le Bars and the sumptuous costumes by Anne-Céline Hardouin add to this dark magic. The vibrations of live performance are inevitably missing, but what a success, all the same!

► Mithridates, on France 5, Friday March 5, at 8:55 pm The play is available on the platform of france.tv until August 23. It could be performed at the Théâtre national de Strasbourg in June, and on tour.