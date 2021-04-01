Television | A change of presenter can lead to a crisis in a popular TV show – Sonja Kailassaari tells how she felt when she got a stand-up comedian for a new pair of talk shows

The Finnish-Swedish discussion program Efter Nio got a new presenter this spring. How hard is it to find a new way to work with a new presenter buddy?

When when a popular presenter of a popular TV program changes, there is always some degree of crisis involving many threats: How does the program cope with the change? Will the viewers disappear, and will the whole program end soon?

And when it comes to a couple of presenters, it is vital that the chemistry of the new working couple meets and the collaboration goes smoothly.