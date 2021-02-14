Ten years ago, they loved each other. Four years ago, he left her. Today, Fanny Fontan and Romain Fiorucci are wondering together about the earthquake represented by a romantic breakup. The earthquake, or rather ” The tearing “, as the philosopher Claire Marin calls it. Or ” the butcher’s shop “, as defined by director and actress Valérie Donzelli.

In fifteen years, the number of ruptures has jumped by 63%.

Our loves, our desires, our shackles

Because the two former lovebirds, if they leave them, build their research and their words with their contemporaries. They have read a lot on the subject and therefore go to meet these “survivors” of shattered love, sometimes still tried: Claire Marin talks about “Fabric of common life” as a couple, and having difficulty “To restrict oneself to one’s own body”. They evoke the psychic and emotional annihilation that follows a rupture, images in support of the queen of apples, by Valérie Donzelli.

The break with the romantic encounter is what is most shared in the world.

However, this beautiful documentary tells us, love and rupture are recent notions. Basically, when Juliet and Romeo kill each other, they can blame their parents. Whereas today, when you are left by someone you love, it is much more painful, since you cannot blame society, but yourself and the other. Along the way, the film questions our representations of love and desire, but also our shackles.

Relationships with domination

Because if love and breaking up were much less intimate and much more political subjects than what we usually think? This is the opinion of journalist Lorraine de Foucher, author of Love each other as we leave each other. Our ways of loving each other, our ways of leaving us say a lot about “Relations of domination” at work in the couple as in society, she says.

The film is finally a little gem of realization, with the way in which this former couple of lovers who have become friends stages themselves, directly and through a couple of dancers. Even if, everyone agrees: you have to go through a healthy anger before forgiving (yourself)!

This program is available for free on molotov.tv