Television | 14 series for Netflix, 80 million books sold – who is the bestselling author Harlan Coben?

Prime Video new series of thrills A place of escape has its original name Harlan Coben’s Sheltereven though the main character’s name is Mickey Bolitar.

Who is this Harlan Cobenscreenwriter A place of escapebehind the series’ entertaining plot twists?

Harlan Coben is an American author whose primary work is writing suspense novels. Coben’s first work Play Dead appeared in 1990. He started his popular Myron Bolitar series of books in 1995 and since then has written about a book a year.

Coben’s according to his own words, it takes nine months to write a new book.

“My routine is that I don’t have a routine,” he said on the Rachael Ray Show last year. In the same interview, he claimed, for example, that he used the backseat of the Uber taxi service as his workspace for three weeks, because writing happened to go that way.

The method works. The author’s works have sold more than 80 million copies worldwide, in more than 40 languages. They have been published in Finnish by WSOY and Minerva.

One or two a year ago Harlan Coben’s name became well known to television viewers as well. In 2018, Coben signed a major deal with Netflix, which includes the adaptation of 14 of his novels into a miniseries. In one of them, the events have been moved to Poland, in another to France, and in the third to Spain. There have been British productions, among others Safe (2018) and Stay Close (2021).

See also Inflation | The slowdown in the rise in gasoline prices curbed the runaway inflation rate in Finland Harlan Coben (center) poses with Safe cast members Marc Warren (left), Amanda Abbington, Michael C. Hall and Hannah Jane Arterton at the Cannes TV Festival in April 2018.

Coben has veto power and decision-making power regarding the current story. However, he has been ready to adapt his stories to the needs of the streaming service. Both the locations and genders of the characters may have changed.

Coben’s the books have sometimes been accused of being excessively curmudgeonly. However, the fact that the co-author says something about the appeal of the works Stephen King counts among their fans. As if in a nod to a colleague, King incorporated Coben’s character into his 2018 novel The Outsider.

King and Coben’s track record also has something in common. Prolific authors play with mysteries and horror, surprising plot twists and apparent idylls. In Coben’s works, the stories don’t build up in a hurry, but start right away.

Coben himself says that he considers King his mentor. This is how he says he learned both the importance of work ethic and the fact that uncertainty never subsides.

Only bad writers consider themselves good, Coben has said in several interviews.

Last The family of Coben, who turned 60 in 2015, includes a doctor wife and four children, who, according to the author, are also the first readers of his works.

The author describes himself as “relatively one-dimensional”.

“[En ole] not very interesting. I have no hobbies. I have my family and my job,” he told a reporter in April For Chris Cuomo The Chris Cuomo Project on the podcast.

New A place of escapeseries Coben created together Charlotte– with his daughter. The daughter has been involved in writing other Netflix series based on her father’s books.

A place of escape is Coben’s first collaboration with Prime Video streaming service. The events take place in the town in New Jersey where Coben spent his childhood and where he still lives.

Adrian Greensmith (left), Jaden Michael and Abby Corrigan are the main characters of Pakopaikka series.

The series is based on Coben’s book series aimed at a younger audience about Mickey Bolitar, the cousin of his most famous character, Myron Bolitar.

Mickey Bolitar’s life is turbulent. He has recently seen his father die, and his depressed mother is recovering in a nursing home. A high school student has to move to a new city to live with his aunt.

It doesn’t get any better in the circle of friends. Just as Mickey gets to know the local youths, one of them disappears.

In the series mystery is piled on top of mystery: It soon becomes clear that children have gone missing before. While solving the cases, the young people come across butterfly symbols and armed men. And in the yard of the local haunted house there is a witch-like figure who knows Mickey’s name.

However, Harlan Coben’s skill as a screenwriter is not only in creating sudden plot twists, but also in regulating their abundance. Human relationships act as a rest from the fearless mystery and vice versa.

When as the episodes progress, the mystery deepens, as do the central side characters. Mickey (Jaden Michael) befriends Arthur’s (Adrian Greensmith) and Eman (Abby Corrigan) with. At the same time, he places himself aside from popular circles.

Harlan Coben’s popularity, on the other hand, can only be predicted to grow with the series.

Shelter, Prime Video. (K16)