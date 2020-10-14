Wednesday evening October 14, Emmanuel Macron will speak to the French. A new high mass to bring the population together and set a course for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, because France seems to lack it. The situation is now very different in Italy, yet the first country affected by the pandemic but which manages the situation better. And the President of the Council Giuseppe Conte, the counterpart of Jean Castex, is no stranger to it.

“Late at night we completed and I signed the new decree which establishes restrictive measures”, said Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday, October 13. The head of the Italian government is once again on the scene alone as in March and April, when he never stopped communicating on his management of the crisis with the help of night press conferences and recurring interventions. Omnipresent, it has created a climate of trust with Italians by increasing the number of decrees and meetings on television.

His popularity has exceeded 65% of favorable opinions and, while he has dropped a few points this summer, he is back to the same score today. In a very decentralized country, everything is in fact managed at Palazzo Chigi, the palace of the President of the Council, which brings together once a week the presidents of regions, very powerful in Italy and three quarters of whom are in the opposition. But Giuseppe Conte talks and negotiates, as he did in Brussels from where he returned with a golden agreement.

He placed himself above the parties and even, as he says, unified his country, which has become a community. However, now the much-vaunted Italian model is showing signs of weakness and Giuseppe Conte seems to have difficulty in deciding between prioritizing health or economic recovery.