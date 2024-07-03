Victoria Ruffo She is one of the Mexican actresses who since her youth has starred in soap operas in Televisa successfully and starting next Monday we will see her in one of them, which she starred in successfully when she was 27 years old and was a worldwide success. She is currently 62.

The TLNovelas channel of Televisa will rebroadcast ‘Simply Maria’, a story that starred Victoria Ruffo in the eighties with the deceased actors Jaime Garza and Manuel Saval, and is considered perhaps her greatest success in her role as a soap opera protagonist.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

‘Simply Maria’ has been broadcast repeatedly in many countries. Victoria Ruffo starred in it between 1989 and 1990. During its afternoon broadcast on Channel 2 of Televisa It was an event and no one wanted to miss it.

Journalist Alejandro Galán announced that fans of soap operas and Victoria Ruffo will be able to watch ‘Simplemente María’ starting Monday, June 8 on the TLNovelas channel at 10:35 a.m. and a repeat at 4:55 p.m., Monday through Friday.

‘Simply Maria’ is a Mexican soap opera, adaptation of the original Argentine soap opera ‘Simplemente María’ from 1967, written by Celia Alcántara.

Valentin Pimpstein produced ‘Simply Maria’ with Victoria Ruffo and it also features actors Gabriela Goldsmith, Frances Ondiviela and Mercedes Pascual.

Victoria Ruffo with actors who participated in the soap opera ‘Corona de lágrimas’. Instagram photo

On social media people are asking what novels did Victoria Ruffo write? The first one she appeared in was ‘Conflicts of a Doctor’, in 1980, since then she has not stopped acting and in that decade she starred in ‘La Fiera’, when she was 21 years old.

As the years go by, Victoria Ruffo, Known as ‘The Queen of Soap Operas’, she has acted in dozens of stories, including ‘Juana Iris’, ‘Pobre niña rica’, ‘Victoria’, ‘Capricho’, ‘Vivo por Elena’, ‘La madrastra’, all with success.

‘Corona de lágrimas’ is the most recent story in which we have seen Victoria Ruffo act, during 2023.

What is ‘Simply Maria’ about?

‘Simply Maria’ tells the story of Maria, a young woman who lives in the countryside and in her attempt to have a better future comes to Mexico City to work as a maid in the home of a wealthy family.

In that house, Maria falls in love with a member of the family, Then he abandons her and she discovers that she is pregnant. Then, a teacher comes into Maria’s life and teaches her to read and write.

Victoria Ruffo in her role as Maria for the soap opera ‘Simplemente Maria’, which she starred in successfully during 1989. Photo by Televisa

María starts out as a seamstress, becomes a great designer and years later meets again with the man who once abandoned her, the father of her only son.