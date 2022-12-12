CDMX.- On the night of this Sunday, December 11 and the first minutes of December 12, a rain of artists will sing the morning to the Virgin of Guadalupe and also the traditional mass will be held in the Basilica From Mexico City. If you want to know where to see them livecontinue reading.

Every Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, millions of people in Mexico and the world set their sights on the capital’s temple to witness the spectacle that brings together singers and other Catholic celebrities to sing for the Morenita del Tepeyac.

To see the mass and listen to the stars there will be options, each one of them offers different personalities in front of the microphone. Since Televisa, TV Azteca to the Monterrey MultimediosThey will feature renowned singers.

Mañanitas to the Virgin Morena: where, at what time and who will be there?

Televisa, a company owned by Emilio Azcárraga Jean, is one of the television stations that has historically been in charge of broadcasting the commemoration of the Day of the Virgin in Mexico with an open signal. This 2022 will be no exception and The broadcast will begin at 11:00 p.m. (CDMX time) by ‘El Nueve’, at 00:00 you can follow the show on the Canal de las Estrellas.

The company that for decades monopolized TV in the Mexican Republic selected the singer-songwriter Espinoza Paz as the emblem of the night, although artists will also be present of the stature of Lucero, Carlos Rivera, Aracely Arámbula, María Victoria, Daniela Romo, Guadalupe Pineda, Olivia Gorra, Fernando de la Mora, Caballeros Cantan, among others.

The direct competition of ‘San Ángel’, TV Azteca, will begin the special programming at 11:00 p.m. today, Sunday, December 11, at Azteca UNO with guests like Priscila, Marca MP, Esmeralda Ugalde, Luis R. Conriquez, Gerardo Díaz with Adriana Ríos, Carolina Ross, Aída Cuevas, Camila Fernández and Joss Favela.

multimediafrom Monterrey, Nuevo León, added to this important date with a transmission that will begin at 10:00 p.m. on Channel 6, where Toñita, Saúl El Jaguar and Manoella Torres will sing Mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe.

If these options do not convince you and you prefer to see something less produced, as if you were live from the Basilica of Guadalupe, the official Youtube channel of the religious site will broadcast Las Mañanitas that will start at 11:00 p.m. CDMX.

You can follow it live from the following link: Live. Las Mañanitas to the Virgin in the Basilica of Guadalupe