Throughout its history as a company, Televisa has been characterized as one of the largest producers of audiovisual content in Mexico Y Latin Americaincluding sports, having as property the America club and the Azteca Stadium.

However, as part of a restructuring, it will carry out a division in its soccer-related operations, as well as the segments of games and raffles, and the publication of magazines, by the television giant.

“The company’s Board of Directors approved a reorganization proposal to separate from Televisa some businesses of its ‘Other Businesses’ segment, including soccer operations, the Azteca Stadium, games and raffles, and the publication and distribution of magazines, as well as certain related assets and real estate,” it reported in its results report for the third quarter of the year.

While on the other hand its business areas such as Izzi and Sky in pay television, in addition to the entertainment company, Univisión, based in the United States, they will continue to be part of the company’s main assets.

“The Izzi and Sky businesses, the company’s investment in TelevisaUnivision, the broadcasting concessions and infrastructure, as well as certain other assets and real estate related to these businesses, would remain in the company,” he explained.

According to what is stated in said report, these modifications in the structure of Televisa are planned to begin to be applied by 2023, even without establishing a specific date, and to maintain the current organization during the broadcasts of the Qatar World Cup 2022.