There is no doubt that Televisa has had great successes with its content for many years, it has even managed to position itself at the peak of successthis with 80% of its productions on national television.

Apparently, fame returns to television Saint Angelbecause it begins to extend its content on cable, since on the channel TLNovelas They are doing broadcasts of great telenovelas of the nineties, for which they are sweeping the rating.

Right now, they’re going on the air’Maria mercedes‘, ‘Love in silence‘ and ‘La Usurpadora’, projects that are very entertaining for the public, since they are considered part of the best novels of Televisa.

It should be noted that in two more weeks, Televisa will once again broadcast two other great hits from its television station, ‘Chains of Bitterness‘, which stars Diana Bracho, Daniela Castro, Raul Araiza and Delia Casanova.

‘Cadenas de Amargura’ will begin its broadcasts next Monday, July 24 on the TLNovelas channel, something that Andrea Valle, producer and host of ‘Confessions’, is very excited about, who organized a meeting for the original cast to meet.

In fact, the presenter explained that a special chapter will be broadcast on Sunday, July 23, 32 years after its launch.

