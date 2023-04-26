Mexico.- A program that recently began its transmission on Televisa would have been canceled due to low rating, for after all faith was given to him that he would be successful, this did not happen.

The journalist Ana María Alvarado announces on her social networks that the new Adal Ramones program, ‘Mi Famoso y yo’, It goes off the air due to low ratings.

The reality shoe ‘Mi Famoso y yo’ began with 4.6 million viewers, but it went down, that’s why Televisa decided to take it off the air, reiterates Ana María Alvarado on her YouTube channel.

Alvarado points out that the Adal Ramones program was scheduled to end next July, but they take it off the air before due to low audience:

“They are rushing it so that it ends in May, the season, and look how Adal has wanted it, I even saw him yesterday spinning on the floor, doing turns.

Instagram photo @mifamosoyyo

Ana María gives her opinion on what could have gone wrong in the production of ‘Mi Famoso y yo’ regarding why it “did not engage” with the public and states that perhaps she did not like the dumbbell on television between Adal Ramones and Alejandro Espinoza, maybe that influenced their low numbers:

“I don’t quite like what they’ve done, the structure of the program. These reality shows have copied them, and they think that having children sing and some judges giving opinions is enough”.

According to figures from Televisa, last Sunday ‘Mi Famoso y yo’ reached 3.9 million viewers, surpassing ‘Exatlón All Star’ by 44%, then, on Sunday, April 16, it obtained a rating of 3.4 million, and on Sunday, April 9, 3.6 million.

With the figures indicated, the rating of ‘Mi Famoso y yo’ was lower compared to telenovelas, since ‘El Amor Invencible’, starring Angelique Boyer, Danilo Carrera and Arcelia Ramírez, reaches up to 6.8 million viewers.

Regarding whether or not it will go off the air soon, neither Adal Ramonres nor Alejandro Espinoza have expressed any word on their respective social networks or other means of communication at the moment.