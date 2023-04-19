Mexico.- Between the night of Tuesday 18 and early hours of April 19 Actor and comedian Sergio DeFassio has passed away at the age of 70after almost 50 years of his career at Televisa, TV Azteca and other production companies.

It was through a post on Twitter where Emilio Azcárraga Jean’s television station confirmed the death of Sergio DeFassiowho faced various health problems in recent months, but saw his most serious suffering during four operations for a head tumor.

so far noor the cause of death has been disclosed the first actor to participate in soap operas and series such as ‘El Primer Mayor’, ‘Hasta Que el Dinero Nos Separe,’ ‘Un Día Para Vivir’, ‘La Rosa de Guadalupe’, among others.

On the same day, the news of the death of Alberto Gómez Rascón, better known as Fabián Gómez, who was a vocalist and accordionist for Grupo Remolino, also spread. The Sonoran musician would have died of a sudden heart attack.

Career of Sergio DeFassio

Sergio DeFassio died months after completing 50 years of acting careerachieved that he would see consecrated in August 2023. He began in the artistic environment at the age of 19.

As the eldest of six siblings and two half-siblings, he began his working life as an Office Boy for the magazine ‘Portavoz de México’, owned by his father’s uncle and brother. The offices of the media outlet were in the Insurgentes building, in Colonia Roma, Mexico City (CDMX).

After the passing of the years and a preparation as an actor that included some plays, he proposed to enter the top entertainment industry at the time, television, which should be noted, did not have many more options than what is currently known as Televisa.