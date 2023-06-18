A beautiful and talented Mexican actress was contemplated for a leading role in Televisa’s soap operas and they let her know, but at the last minute “they didn’t comply” and they took it away.

This youthful actress was going to have her first leading role in the world of soap operas, but the landscape changed overnight and she was left without him, which it affected him greatly at the time.

We refer to Ale Müller, considered one of Televisa’s emerging stars who has positioned himself in the public’s taste, as he has appeared in programs such as ‘La Rosa de Guadalupe’ and ‘Como dice el dicho’.

Ale Muller. Instagram photo

But having participated in ‘La CQ’ gave her the opportunity to become better known and rise to fame in the youth industry, then she took part in others like ‘Nobody’s Woman’ and ‘Designing your love’, however she was tremendously disappointed when they took away a leading role.

On Nacho Llantada’s podcast, Ale, 25, revealed how he felt then:

“It’s ugly. He kind of gave me courage because I said ‘I have dedicated my whole life to this’. It is a dream to play a leading role on Televisa, I had not signed a contract for this one, but they promised it to me and they took it away from me.”

Having lost this leading role brought Ale many job insecurities, he also says, to the point of questioning whether or not he was doing his job well.

Ale did not want to reveal the name of the soap opera and neither did the actress who took her place, but she learned her lesson, and far from trusting herself, now seeks to prepare more each time who is going to a casting

Where is Ale Müller from?

Alejandra Müller Arrieta, artistically known as Ale Müller, was born on October 29, 1997 in Mexico City and her biography highlights that from her childhood she was attracted to the performing arts, for which she began her preparation in them.

María Eugenia Cano and Germán Robles were Ale’s first acting teachers, she also took a Musical Comedy course at CECA and has been able to excel in jazz, singing and Olympic gymnastics classes.

Thanks to her talent, effort and resistance, Ale has also served as a model in various commercials for magazines, shorts and television.

