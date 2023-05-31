A Televisa actress narrates on her social networks with horror for what reason he had to leave his participation in a soap opera where he worked, because he experienced an unexpected situation that almost “cost him his life”.

Said actress is Laura Vignatti and denounces the violence that she would have suffered next to her partner, months ago. On Instagram, she mentions that she worked on the soap opera “Mi secreto” and left her job because her partner “locked her up and beat her”.

Five months after the events, Laura Vignatti now reappears and tells details of what happened: “I couldn’t finish the soap opera ‘My Secret’ because after hitting me, someone locked me up and didn’t let me come back.”

Laura Vignatti. Instagram photo

Vignatti also says that the same man deleted 500 photos from his networks and many of his contacts of them and his cell phone.

Laura Vignatti mentions that she hasn’t slept for five months, but the positive attitude she maintains before the events and her desire to continue in life keeps her going: “Trying not to fall again… but if I’m clear in this life it’s that nobody, Nobody, nobody, is going to stop me.”

At the moment, Laura Vignatti, who has participated in the series “Without fear of the truth” has not made the name of the man who would have violated her known to the public, nor if he will file a complaint against him.

Laura Vignatti is originally from Videla, Santa Fe, Argentina, She lives in Mexico and is known for her role as Daniela Córcega in the telenovela My husband has a family, produced by Juan Osorio. She has also acted in others such as ‘Sueño de amor’, ‘Lo unforgivable’ and ‘Amor Dividido’.

