A charismatic and talented actor who was fired from Juan Osorio's production on Televisa he is back and begging producers to give him work, after having faced allegations of alleged abuse against a young woman.

We talk about Gonzalo Penawho in March 2021 was fired from the soap opera Televisa 'What's wrong with my family?' that Juan Osorio produced, well A young woman accused him of having participated in an abuse committed against her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gonzalo Peñaafter the young woman was accused of alleged complicity in a case of abuse that occurred in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico.

After such an arrest warrant, Gonzalo Peña fled to his native country, Spain, where he could not be detained, months later, the young woman who reported him decided not to continue with the case because faced several injustices and irregularities.

Journalist Alejandro Zúñiga shares in his YouTube program that Gonzalo Pena Return to Televisa and asks for support from producers to give him work: “Gonzalo Peña, they were telling me that he was already hanging around in Televisais asking for a job in Televisa and is back in Mexico. Let's see what happens.”

Daniela Berriel is the young woman who publicly denounced at the beginning of 2021 that in 2020 fue victim of rape by Eduardo Ojeda, cousin of the Spanish actor Gonzálo Peña, who at that time was her boyfriend.

The accusation that Gonzalo faced

Daniela accused Gonzalo Peña of having been an accomplice and not preventing the abuse, when both were in Acapulco, was such a scandal that the production of 'What's wrong with my family?' He removed the actor from his team, who had an important role in the plot that Juan Osorio produced for Televisa.

Daniela Barriel withdrew the complaint against Gonzalo Peña, actor Televisa and although he tried to continue the process against Eduardo Ojeda, he decided to leave it, the latter was released and the case did not advance, supposedly due to the power that his family had.

