A popular Televisa actor lost his savings and mentions that the causers of this were several youtubers. We are talking about Harold Azuarawho is now 27 years old and participated in ‘La CQ’ as a child.

In an interview with Rafael Balderrama in Mexico City, Harold Azuara says that In an attempt to join a group of YouTubers, he spent his savings on a trip to Europe, so he thought about working as a waiter.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Harold Azuara participated in the TV Azteca reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity 2024’, he became famous when he was 14 years old when he participated in ‘La CQ’ and after that he became known worldwide.

Harold Azuara Instagram photo

Harold Azuara says that he went through a very strong economic crisis from which he still has not recovered, since he spent everything he earned in his childhood with several YouTubers in Europe.

“It’s not a question of lack of money, but of lack of administration,” says Harold Azuara to Rafael Balderrama.

Harold Azuara He mentions that he enjoyed his successful childhood and adolescence to the fullest, as he traveled to many cities in the Mexican Republic on business thanks to the popularity that ‘La CQ’ gave him.

Unfortunately, Harold Azuara tried his luck on YouTube and as a stand-up comedian, he was the victim of fraud and he lost all his money, he regrets it, and he also confesses that the same thing happened to his friend Daniel Sosa.

Harold Azuara. Instagram photo

“There was a robbery by a third party who stole from both of us, a fraud in which Daniel Sosa came out dancing, “We were two friends who did a show together. People either went or didn’t go. This person’s mother was paid 21 thousand pesos and I was paid five thousand, they never paid me,” says Harold Azuara.

Harold Azuara now celebrates having left ‘that little world’, Then he worked in Argentina on a soap opera, and then his decline came when he spent all his savings on a trip with YouTubers: “They were going to do business and I went to a party.”

“I thought my money gave me my value, Not only with these friends, but with everyone. In the case of hanging out with YouTubers, it does involve some expense. If everyone earns well, then there are big expenses.”

‘La CQ’, a project in which Harold Azuara participated in his childhood. Photo Screenshot

Harold Azuara returned to the world of entertainment as an actor and has appeared in all seasons of ‘Rosario Tijeras’, a successful TV Azteca series, as well as ‘MasterChef Celebrity’.