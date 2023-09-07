The Telethon 2023 It returns in style this year and, as indicated by its traditional theme, the objective of this social activity is to raise funds for the benefit of the patients of the San Juan de Dios clinic. It should be noted that, in 2022, this campaign was not carried out and, in 2021, it was possible to raise a little more than 6 million soles. This year, the foundation returns full of surprises. Therefore, find out in this note all the details.

What days are the 2023 Telethon?

The Telethon will take place on September 8 and 9 for 26 uninterrupted hours. Brother Isidro Vásquez, vice president of the Teletón Foundation, stated the following: “Our objective is to exceed the proposed goal to continue with the rehabilitation of thousands of girls and boys in our country. As is known, due to the pandemic, the Telethon event was not held in 2020 and, in 2021, with a major effort and even with the health crisis, we managed to raise a little over 6 million soles. While, in 2022, due to the political and economic crisis in the country, the event was suspended.

In 2022 the Telethon was not held due to the economic damage left by the pandemic. Photo: Telethon/Instagram

Famous confirmed in Telethon 2023

The Telethon 2023 confirmed the presence of some national and foreign celebrities, among them Mike Bahía, Greeicy, Lasso, Fanny Lu, Milena Warthon and Teo. International artists will be present this 8th and 9th at the Plaza Norte shopping center to carry out activities that seek donations.

Mike Bahía and Greeicy at Teletón 2023. Photo: composition LR/Teleton/Mike Bahía/Greeicy

What is the goal of Telethon 2023?

This year’s objective is to reach the goal of S/12 million 553,005 for the benefit of more than 3,200 girls and boys with physical and motor disabilities, as well as the diagnosis of the autism spectrum, through the recently inaugurated TEA Center.

S/6,004,614 was raised in 2021. Photo: Andina

How can I donate to Telethon 2023?

There are many ways to support the Telethon and contribute to this noble cause. You can make your donation through the BCP, Interbank, BBVA, Scotiabank and Banbif banks; or also using Yape.

In addition, you have the option of leaving your contribution in the boxes of Plaza Vea, Tambo, Vivanda, Makro, Promart, Aruma and Ripley. Do not stay without participating in the Telethon and help those who need it most.