The telethon returns this 2023 with its solidarity day, which aims to raise a specific sum of money in favor of the patients of the San Juan de Dios clinic. At the gates of celebrating the largest social activity in Peru, find out who will be the famous characters who will participate in this crusade, the schedules and more details.

What time will the Telethon start?

Telethon 2023 will take place on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 for 26 uninterrupted hours. The day will begin at 10:00 p.m. m, when the call for people to donate money for a social good will begin, and it will last until midnight the following day.

Telethon 2023 will take place this Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9. Photo: Andean

Where to watch Telethon 2023 LIVE?

This edition of the Telethon 2023 will be the return in style of the most important solidarity event in Peru. The crusade will have an uninterrupted transmission that can be seen on television through the various open signal channels. The show can also be seen on the various digital platforms of the project.

Among the channels that will broadcast the Telethon are the following:

America Television (channel 4)

Panamericana (channel 5)

TV Peru (channel 7)

ATV (channel 9).

A large call is expected for this 2023 Telethon. Photo: Andina

Which artists have confirmed their attendance at the Telethon?

So far, some names of the characters who will participate in the solidarity day have been known. Among them are celebrities who will come from abroad, such as Mike Bahía, Greeicy, Lasso and Fanny Lu. For their part, from Peru will be Milena Warthon and Teo.

Maike Bahía and Greeicy will be at Teletón 2023. Photo: composition LR/Teletón/Mike Bahía/Greeicy

Who will be the official presenters of the event?

Fernando Díaz (Latina), Ernesto Pimentel (America), Andrés Hurtado (Panamericana), Paco Bazán (ATV) and Laura Huarcayo will be the presenters of the television gala. They will be the anchors of the various channels that will address the social journey.

