the concert of daddy yankee in Peru, which is scheduled for October 2022, continues to give something to talk about. After the tickets for the second date of the “King of Reggaeton” show in Lima ran out, the distributor Teleticket denounced that scammers offer tickets “with the intention of deceiving fans.”

Through a statement, the company warned that there is an account, on Facebook and Instagram, that promotes fake web pages that use the name of the Teleticket brand. With this impersonation, people who enter the fraudulent links may be at risk of giving their data to cybercriminals.

“ From Teleticket we reject all kinds of acts that violate privacy and the correct use of our clients’ data, putting their identities and personal information at risk. We reject the misuse of our brand for such criminal purposes,” reads the company’s announcement.

He asked his clients to only enter the official Teleticket web pages, which have the verification of the blue seal. “We call on our followers not to risk trusting false pages and report them in a timely manner,” he concludes.

Teleticket denounces scammers who offer tickets for a Daddy Yankee concert. Photo: capture Twitter

When will the Daddy Yankee concert be in Lima?

Daddy Yankee’s show in Peru It will take place on two dates: October 18 and 19, 2022. The second date was confirmed due to the great reception of the Peruvian fans in the ticket sales.

Ticket price for the second date

These are the official prices of the tickets to see Daddy Yankee at the National Stadium in Lima: