“It started Telethon marathon on networks Rai and we talk about research to cure human diseases but we never talk about the horrors that other sentient lives suffer. The words of the art. 9 of the Constitution, art. 13 of the Treaty of Lisbon, of the Cambridge Declaration represent all human hypocrisy and cowardice. The video made with hidden cameras concerns the Alfort National Veterinary School in France, where Beagle and Golden Retriever dogs are being made sick to simulate crippling muscular dystrophy, including its most acute form, Duchenne muscular dystrophy. They are the subject of studies also financed in Italy by Telethon fundraising“. This is the complaint launched by Gabbie Vuote Firenze, an anti-speciesist association, for the defense of all animals against Telethon, foundation that finances scientific research aimed at finding a cure for rare genetic diseases.

The animal rights association highlights how in the passage from animals to humans, four out of five drugs are discarded, and 90% do not exceed clinical trials. “The scientific approach requires knowledge of the model; therefore carrying out studies on animals as human models is a methodological error: science is based on equalities and not on similarities”, states Gabbie Voite.

“In the video, writes Empty Gabbies, you can see a dog with his face covered in vomit because his esophageal muscles have become too weak to allow him to swallow properly. Drool drips from the mouths of dogs whose jaw muscles are nearly paralyzed. Some muscles of the animals subjected to the experiments are reportedly completely blocked even before they reach 6 months of age, and half of these animals dies before reaching 10 months. Some can no longer eat normally and must be fed through a stomach tube. Those who survive long enough develop heart problems.”

Furthermore, the association underlines, “an official admits that the laboratory could lose funding if the public were to see the conditions of the dogs, especially imagining that their little friend could be a subject of such torture. The mere thought is unbearable but we must think that the life of our dog is not worth more than that of other animals just as the life of our children is not worth more than that of other children”. “Decades of painful experiments on generations of debilitated dogs, which they were done on purpose get sickhave failed to produce a cure or treatment that can reverse the course of muscular dystrophy in humansin the same way decades and decades, billions and billions have not managed to eradicate cancer”, underlines the association which wonders whether it would not be better to support the scientific research which does not cause animals to suffer.

