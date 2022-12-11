Telethon 2022, how to donate: the number for sending text messages and calling, Rai Marathon

How to donate for Telethon 2022? The Telethon Marathon is back, which has been carrying out research into rare diseases for many years. As per tradition, Rai supports research with a week of marathon. All major public service programs will follow the Marathon and encourage everyone to contribute. But how to donate to Telethon 2022? What is the number to send a text message or call from a landline? Until 31 December 2022 it is possible to donate the solidarity text message to 45510. The value of the donation is 2 euros for each SMS sent from WINDTRE, TIM, Vodafone, iliad, PosteMobile, Coop Voce, Tiscali mobile phones. It is also possible to donate by calling from a TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE, Fastweb and Tiscali landline (5 or 10 euros) and from TWT, Convergenze and PosteMobile (5 euros).

Christmas and Which Show

We have seen how to donate to Telethon 2022. The Rai Marathon begins today, Sunday 11 December 2022, with the first Christmas evening and the Which Show, hosted by Carlo Conti. A great Christmas party dedicated to solidarity, attended by some of the protagonists of the past editions of Tale and Which Show and the one just ended. The jury will always be made up of the beloved judges of Tale and Which Show: the “queen” Loretta Goggi, flanked by the unpredictable Cristiano Malgioglio and the irreverent Giorgio Panariello.

With Carlo Conti, twelve competitors who will interpret as many Italian and international singers and who will perform great Christmas musical classics, from “Santa Claus is coming to town” to “Astro del ciel”, from “White Christmas” to “Jingle bell rock” and etc. The famous and ever-present “Telethon numerator” will provide real-time information on the progress of the fundraising destined for research and all the protagonists of the show will be involved in boosting fundraising and raising awareness among viewers, in a competition that goes beyond the usual competition of the show, in view of a much more important purpose: to strengthen and help research into genetic diseases. The Rai television marathon with Telethon will end a week later with the special first evening of the “Soliti ignoti”, hosted by Amadeus.